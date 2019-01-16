Fit and Healthy: Weight-loss warriors
Calling all 2019 weight-loss warriors: how’s that new diet working out for you? Did you pay a bundle for consultations, supplements and meal replacements? Are you dropping ounces, instead of pounds? Does the food you paid for taste like cardboard? Rest assured, you’re not alone.
Here’s the bad news on diets — long-term, they don’t work. While the weight-loss industry was raking in more than $60 billion in 2017, experts say 95 percent of those on diets regain the weight. Arguably, this makes the worldwide diet industry the biggest con-job on the planet. Not to fret. I’m here to help with a sure-fire way to lose weight. What’s the secret? Simple — eat less food and move more. If you don’t have a metabolic issue — such as a thyroid problem — this straight-forward approach just might be for you and I’m offering it to you for free.
The best way to eat less is to control your food portions. To do that, takes a little education. Let’s face it, you’re not going to weigh everything you eat and you’re not going to take your kitchen scale with you to a restaurant. The Hand Method lists the palm of the hand as one serving of protein, tip of the index finger as a teaspoon, thumb as a tablespoon and a closed fist is equal to one cup. If you need help with portion perception, WebMD offers a printable portion chart at webmd.com/diet/printable/portion-control-size-guide. Or just go to Amazon and buy portion control dishware.
Other portion control hints are to drink a glass of water prior to eating to help fill your stomach. Use smaller plates and bowls. Everything in America is supersized. A normal-size serving of pasta looks miniscule on a large plate. Fix your plate of food in the kitchen and don’t go back for seconds. Never eat family style with massive bowls of food on the table. When dining at a restaurant, ask for all sauces and dressings on the side. You can ask your server for smaller portions or if your meal comes and its more than you want to eat, ask for your doggie bag right away and set aside a portion of the food to take home. Finally, eat slowly. If you’re wolfing-down your food, you’re likely to miss your satiety cues. Food is to be savored.
Moving more doesn’t necessarily mean you have to join a gym or buy a treadmill — although, neither of those are bad ideas. “Chair time is an insidious hazard,” says Marc Hamilton, Ph.D., a professor of biomedical sciences at the University of Missouri. “The existing data, from numerous studies are starting to show that the rates of disease, diabetes and obesity and now cancer are doubled and sometimes tripled in people who sit a lot.”
So, move! Do chores around the house and, if physically able, clean your own house. Purchase a pedometer or an app for your smart phone that tracks your steps and get your recommended 10,000 steps a day. Park further away, whenever you shop. Take the stairs, instead of the elevator. Walk you dog and if you don’t have a dog, call the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter — they’re always looking for dog walkers. Gear up for the Colorado winter and get outside. The science of layering clothing combined with traction cleats opens up the great outdoors during winter. The only reason not to be outside in Colorado is during our lightning season.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.