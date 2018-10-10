Fit and Healthy: Using ASMR to calm, soothe
By Cord Prettyman
So, has America become unhinged enough for you?
Take the recent senate hearings. On Sept. 20, USA Today reported that Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and her family began receiving death threats from the far-right as soon as she surfaced, forcing her family to move out of their home and go into hiding. Kavanaugh and his family were treated similarly by the far-left, attacking his wife and children with death threats and foul language.
Perhaps, it’s time to take a deep breath. Maybe it’s even time for all of us to visit YouTube and experience an ASMR video.
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) is a sensory, feel-good experience sweeping the globe. Just seven years ago, it was so new it didn’t even have a name.
Wikipedia defines the phenomena as “an experience characterized by a tingling sensation on the skin that typically begins on the scalp and moves down the back of the neck and upper spine.” The ASMR University says that “ASMR can be described simply as a variety of soothing sensations (tingles, relaxation, calmness, sleepiness) due to a variety of gentle stimuli — like whispering, soft talking, light touches and methodical sounds.” These sensations can be categorized into physical responses: tingles, chills and/or waves in the head, neck and spine; and psychological sensations: euphoria, happiness, comfort, calmness, peacefulness, relaxation, restfulness and/or sleepiness.” Sounds like what the doctor ordered for 21st Century America.
According to The Guardian’s website The Observer, it all started when people discovered that softly-spoken instructional videos on YouTube — that often included tapping, brushing and stroking sounds — gave them a curious head-tingling sensation and an almost euphoric feeling of calm. A new self-help book entitled “Brain Tingles” by Dr. Craig Richard suggests that parents can us ASMR techniques, such as whispering, stroking a child’s arm, repetitively tapping or crinkling paper, to calm children and help them sleep. In fact, neuroscientists believe that the success of ASMR may well lie in its similarity to how we were parented as a new-born with gentle voices and soothing touches.
Those who practice this technique are known as ASMRists and contend that their videos on YouTube help people with insomnia, anxiety, stress, depression and chronic pain. In the videos, practitioners chew ice, crinkle plastic and paper, stroke rice granules, run their fingernails over a hair brush and rub their face against fluffy microphones intermittently talking in a soothing voice just above a whisper. The rock stars of ASMRists are Emma Smith, known online as WhispersRed (youtube.com/user/WhispersRedASMR), whose videos have been viewed 10 million times and Maria of Gentle Whispering youtube.com/watch?v=RVpfHgC3ye0) with more than 20 million views.
There’s been some suspicion that ASMR is sexual in nature, which may be driven by the fact that many of the ASMRists are attractive young women eliciting comments under their videos like “braingasms” and “whisperporn.” However, a study at Swansea University in Wales found that only 5 percent of respondents reported sexual stimulation.
Dr. Richard said: “The reason people get tingles and feel relaxed listening to Maria Gentle Whispering is because she’s acting very much the way a parent would care for you with the caring glances, gentle speech and soothing hand movements.” At its most essential level, Richard believes the ASMR phenomena is about triggering the experience of being loved.
Perhaps that’s what America needs — a good dose of a parent’s love.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.