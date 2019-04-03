Fit and Healthy: Use it or lose it
Calling all exercise warriors! Ever wonder how fast your fitness fades when life gets in the way of your exercise routine? The American Council on Exercise commissioned a research study at Western State Colorado University to find out just how quickly one loses muscular strength and cardiovascular fitness, when illness, work, vacation and/or holidays relegates exercise to a lower priority. The answer is — pretty quickly.
To find out what happens when a someone who exercises regularly hits the “pause button,” ACE enlisted the help of Lance Dalleck, PhD. and his team of researchers in the High Altitude Exercise Physiology Program at Western State to quantify the timing and magnitude of changes that occur with the cessation of regular exercise training. The researchers recruited 35 men and women between the ages of 22 and 77 years old, all of whom were non-smokers and physically inactive. Baseline testing included body measurements, fasting blood panel, resting heart rate and blood pressure, flexibility, muscular strength and cardio-respiratory fitness.
All participants completed an individualized 13-week exercise program following ACE guidelines focusing on aerobic conditioning and strength training. Upon completion of the program and post-program baseline testing, the subjects were randomly assigned to two groups. The “train” group continued their exercise program for another four weeks, while the “detrain” group discontinued regular exercise. The results were stunning.
Both groups showed significant improvements in all areas of their fitness over the 13-week experiment. The “train” group further enhanced their fitness scores over the additional four weeks. The “detrain” group, however, lost all their previous fitness gains during the one month of exercise cessation. Also, the improvements seen in systolic blood pressure, HDL cholesterol and triglycerides were lost within one week. What this demonstrates, according to Dr. Dalleck, is that “to decrease cardiometabolic risk, a person must take part in an almost daily practice of physical activity and exercise.” It’s important to remember, he said, “something is better than nothing, when it comes to physical activity.”
Right about now, I can imagine you exercise warriors saying, “It just ain’t fair. I work so hard to get in shape and then lose it that fast? Not to despair. There’s more to the story. An article on allinahealth.org states that how quickly you’ll decondition depends on your fitness level, age, length of break and reason for the break. Those variables mean that different people will experience deleterious changes in different ways. Fit athletes hold on to their fitness longer than those who are new to exercise. Younger people hang on longer than older ones and those whose exercise routines are interrupted by time demands don’t decondition as fast as those who stop for illness.
An article on verywellhealth.com offers the following tips for maintaining fitness during time off:
1. Don’t quit completely. Avoid the all or nothing mindset by doing what you can, when you can. Keep up the frequency of your exercise bouts and don’t worry so much about duration and intensity. Short, high-intensity workouts are great if you are time challenged. Cross-train through injuries. Use body-weight workouts when you travel. And if you’re taking time off because your stale, set new goals.
2. Don’t let your busy schedule be an excuse. Block out time for exercise and don’t give it away for anything other than “must-do” situations. Remember to ease back into your routine when starting back up from an exercise sabbatical. Lighten your weights, reduce your aerobic intensity and time and gradually increase your exercise workload.
3. And finally, remember that rest and recovery is as important as your workouts. So, train smart. Life is a marathon, not a wind sprint.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.