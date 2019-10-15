If you’re a longtime, diehard Broncos fan, you’ll remember Jan. 25, 1987, when the New York Giants met the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI. In the biggest game of his career, Phil Simms, the Giant’s quarterback, completed 22 of 25 passes with two of his three incompletions dropped by his receivers. With Simms in “the zone,” the Giants spanked the Broncos 39 to 20.
There may not be a better example in sports for what psychology professor Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, co-director of the Quality of Life Research Center at Claremont Graduate University in California, calls “flow.” Csikszentmihalyi says, “Flow is the experience people have when they are completely immersed in an activity for its own sake, stretching body and mind to the limit in a voluntary effort to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile.”
Csikszentmihalyi and his Claremont co-director, Jeanne Nakamura, identify six factors that encompass an experience of flow: an intense and focused concentration on the present moment; a merging of action and awareness; a loss of reflective self-consciousness; a sense of personal control over a situation or activity; one’s subjective experience of time is altered; and the experiencing of an activity as intrinsically rewarding. These aspects can appear independently of each other but only in combination do they constitute a “flow experience.”
In his bestselling book “Finding Flow: The Psychology of Engagement with Everyday Life,” Csikszentmihalyi tells the story of a woman with severe schizophrenia, who had been hospitalized for 10 years in the Netherlands without improvement. The woman’s medical team arranged for her to participate in Csikszentmihalyi’s flow-monitoring program. A timer went off throughout the day, signaling her to complete a mini-survey on her emotions, thoughts and level of engagement. The study showed that her only positive moods occurred while she was manicuring her fingernails, so the medical team arranged for her to be trained as a manicurist. She began offering manicures to other patients and soon was mentally stable enough to be discharged. A year later she was leading a self-sufficient life as a manicurist.
The modern concept of flow originated with Martin Seligman, author of the book “Authentic Happiness,” which introduced the concept of positive psychology to the world. Csikszentmihalyi was a member of the team that worked with Seligman in defining what determines happiness and satisfaction in one’s life.
Csikszentmihalyi portrays flow as a “channel” representing an optimal balance between one’s perceived abilities and the perceived challenge of the task at hand. When optimal balance is present, there is neither boredom in the form of too much skill for the challenge nor anxiety from too much challenge for the skill. This balance enables a person to be fully engaged in an experience for its own sake or to be in “the zone.” The characteristics of flow include clear goals, decisiveness, the merging of action and awareness, complete concentration, loss of self-consciousness, an altered sense of time, immediate feedback and an experience where one is focused solely on the activity itself.
The importance of finding flow in one’s life rests in studies demonstrating that life satisfaction and happiness correlate with better health and improved longevity. Researchers contend that happy people are more likely to engage in healthy behavior and get sick less. A February 2019 edition of Psychology Today claims there is clear evidence linking happiness and a decreased risk of mortality. In the referenced study, people who reported that they felt an overall sense of well-being were less likely to die compared to those who do not.
Csikszentmihalyi's book is available on Amazon.com
