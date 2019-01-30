Fit and Healthy: The art of shoveling snow in a Teller County winter
Native Coloradans claim that our state only has two seasons: winter and the season know as “still-winter.” If we’re to believe our eyes, the month of January appears to be the precursor to a snowy winter. As we rapidly approach what is historically our snowiest months of the year, I thought it would be an appropriate time for a primer on snow shoveling.
Here’s a short true-or-false quiz to see if you’re up to speed on the “Art of Shoveling Snow”:
1. To minimize exposure to cold, do your shoveling all at once, after the snow has fallen.
False: Don’t let snow pile up. Shoveling frequently will reduce heavy lifting.
2. Shoveling snow is like a sport — you need to warm-up, practice good technique and drink plenty of water.
True: Stretch before you go out, lift properly using your legs not your back and drink plenty of water.
3. It’s better to push snow to the side rather than to lift and throw it.
True: Avoid lifting shovels filled with heavy wet snow. By pushing, you avoid twisting movements that can injure your back.
4. You should treat snow shoveling like picking up a heavy object.
True: As with any heavy object, bend your knees when lifting and keep the shovel as close to your body as possible.
5. Feeling tired or short of breath means you are benefiting from the exercise. Keep shoveling.
False: Rest if you feel tired and stop immediately if you feel pain in your chest, arms or jaw or experience back pain.
Snow shoveling is not to be taken lightly. It is a vigorous activity that places great physical demands on the heart and the entire body. One research study found that in just two minutes, the heart rates of most of the subjects exceeded the upper limit of recommended aerobic exercise. The researchers warned that the combination of isometric exertion, holding one’s breath and the inhalation of cold air create conditions that could lead to a cardiac incident. Who’s at risk? According to experts, any one who has a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, smokes cigarettes or leads a sedentary life style.
Here are some recommendations for manually shoveling snow:
• Clear snow as soon as it stops falling. Freshly fallen snow is easier to move than snow that has begun melting.
• Avoid large meals, alcohol, caffeine and tobacco prior to and after shoveling.
• Dress in several light layers of clothing so you can remove or add layers as needed. Wear a hat to avoid the loss of body heat and a scarf or neck gator to avoid inhaling cold air.
• Warm up your muscles by walking or marching in place for a few minutes and stretch your arms and legs before shoveling.
• Begin gradually and pace yourself, taking a five-minute break for every 15 minutes of shoveling.
• Use a light shovel with a small blade and a long handle and push the snow out of the way instead of lifting it.
• If you must lift, lift modest amounts of snow at a time. Squat with your legs apart, knees bent and back straight. Do not bend at the waist or throw snow to the side.
• Drink plenty of water. Dehydration is not just a summer issue.
• Pay close attention to any warning signs of a heart attack such as tightness in the chest or pain radiating to your arms or jaw.
• And finally, paste a label on your snow shovel that reads: WARNING: Use of this instrument may be hazardous to your health!
Be smart when shoveling snow. That way you’ll be around to do it again next year.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.