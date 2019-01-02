Fit and Healthy: Prioritizing our children's health in 2019
For the past 20 years, I have used my first column of the new year to urge my readership to lose weight, start exercising, eat healthy and live a healthy lifestyle. It has always seemed those were the appropriate topics to address in the new year for a column titled “Fit & Healthy.” Not this year. This year I have a stone in my shoe.
The American Heart Association says that children and teens ages 8 to 18 are logging more than seven hours a day of screen time. The time bandits are television, computers, video games, smartphones, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, etc. The impact of this detachment from the physical world is yielding some serious negative health consequences.
A recent study at the University of Pennsylvania reveled that decreasing the amount of time spent on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook to less than 30 minute a day decreased the incidence of depression in adolescents by 30 percent. Other researchers claim that more than two hours a day of screen time is correlating with lower scores on thinking and language tests. Even more disturbing is that more than seven hours of screen time per day has been linked with thinning of the cortex of the brain on MRI scans indicating premature maturation of the brain. And yet another area of concern is the apparent link between excessive cell phone use and the tripling of emergency room visits for self-harm by teenage girls.
Were that not enough disconcerting news about the state of health of America’s children, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that only one in three children are physically active every day (and no, eSports is not exercise). Seventeen percent of our children and adolescents are clinically obese. The prevalence of obesity for children ages 2 to 5 has doubled, ages 6 to 11 quadrupled and those 12 to 19 tripled since the 1970s. The tragic result is the CDC is predicting we are raising the first generation of Americans whose lifespan will be shorter than their parents.
So, here’s an idea for 2019 — instead of the focus being on our exercise routine, weight-loss program or attempt to get back into our favorite pair of jeans after the holiday feeding frenzy — perhaps, the focus should be on our children’s health. Whether that child is 2 or 22, living at home or not, overweight or underweight, physically active or sedentary, vaping or smoking pot, eating healthy or scarfing down fast food, let’s make this the year we as parents have a positive impact on our children’s health and well-being. If you’re buying into the effort, the very first place to start is by limiting total screen time of all kinds to no more than two hours a day. Remember — you’re the parent.
The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (hhs.gov/fitness/be-active/physical-activity-guidelines-for-americans/index.html) offers some great guidelines on both physical activity and nutrition for preschool-aged children to adolescents, as well as information for adults and seniors. This is a great website for getting some ideas on how to create a healthy family lifestyle.
Locally, we have the outstanding Woodland Aquatic Center, Jumpers Gymnastics, Woodland Fitness, Snap Fitness, Powell’s Chiropractic gym, Team Telecycle, Kenpo Karate, Dana’s Dance, hiking and cycling trails, snowshoeing and cross-country and downhill skiing opportunities — to name a few — so, let’s get moving. As for eating healthier, let’s start by making trips to the fast-food joints the exception, instead of the rule.
In the process of establishing a healthier more active lifestyle for your children, I’m betting you get yourself into better shape as well. How about that — killed two birds with one stone.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.