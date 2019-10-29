Here we go, again! Tomorrow welcomes in Halloween with its copious chocolate treats and leftovers heralding the official start of the 2019-2020 Holiday Feeding Frenzy. Coming attractions include Thanksgiving with all the trimmings and the calorie-laden Christmas and New Year’s party circuit all doing major damage to one’s waistline.
The end of the year, however, is not the end of the feast as the American public eases into the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl Chips and Dip Bonanza. Topping off this unbridled feeding frenzy is the copious boxes Valentine’s Day chocolate delights. In 16 weeks of this blowout food fest, we manage to come full circle — chocolate to chocolate.
For years, the media has bandied about the myth that the average American gains 5 to 10 pounds over the “holidaze.” However, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the average yearly net gain for most Americans is just over a pound. Not too bad if it weren’t for the fact that most people never lose that pound, which over a decade adds up to an additional 10 to 12 pounds. This “pound-a-year” weight gain is so prevalent in America that the fitness industry has a name for it — “creeping obesity.”
Here’s a novel idea. Why not lose some weight before the holiday feeding frenzy gets serious, so you have a few pounds to play with? Here are some suggestions from Healthline.com and yours truly on ways to drop a few pounds before Thanksgiving.
Cut back on your soda intake. If you’re a soda junkie, commit to an every-other-day schedule and you’ll save yourself about 120 to 150 calories per day.
Avoid fad diets. Getting into a deprivation cycle before the holidays sets you up for a season of bingeing once the festivities begin.
Start each day with a wholesome breakfast. A nutritious breakfast will help jumpstart your metabolism for the day. Boost your intake of lean protein, which will help reduce your overall calorie consumption for the day. And don’t fall prey to the “fat-free” myth. Most fat-free foods compensate for their poor taste by substituting high sugar content. If you have a food craving, eat a small portion of the real deal.
Set limits on your alcohol consumption. A can of regular beer has 153 calories, a light beer has 110, wine offers up 64 calories per 3.5 ounces, one ounce of 80-proof liquor contains 85 calories and eggnog weighs in with a whopping 343 calories per cup.
Start an aerobic exercise program or increase the duration or intensity of your current aerobic workout. A 150-pound person walking at 3.5 mph on treadmill burns 360 calories an hour – get moving. Engage your family and friends in your calorie burning efforts.
Also, snack wisely. If you are hungry and need a snack, opt for real food, not sugar-laden treats.
Watch your portion sizes. These can be controlled by weighing food and using smaller plates. Increase your dietary fiber. Studies show that increasing fiber intake can reduce daily caloric intake. And limit desserts. Save your dessert indulgence for the holidays.
And finally, buy yourself a new holiday outfit that you need to lose a couple of pounds to wear. There’s nothing more motivating or rewarding than going down a dress size or moving in a belt notch. So, here’s my challenge. Go get on your scale, right now and commit to losing 2 to 3 pounds between now and Thanksgiving Day. Weigh yourself every day and try on your new Christmas outfit once a week. Go into Thanksgiving with a few pounds to play with, so you can avoid being a victim of “creeping obesity.”
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.