Fit and Healthy: Play outside
Ah, the snow has melted, hummingbirds are back, bears are turning over trash cans and you no longer must drive 20 mph in school zones. It must be getting close to summer, which means children all over Teller County will be free from the drudgery of being trapped inside classrooms and have moved to their bedrooms, where for the next three months they can play video games, watch TV and text incessantly.
With 24-hour media access, the amount of time young people spend connected to multi-media has risen dramatically. According to a study released by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 8 to 18 year olds devote an average of 7 hours and 38 minutes per day using entertainment media. When kids are not “media multi-tasking” during the summer, their parents have structured every other minute of their lives with organized sports and activities conceived and controlled by adults. The result may well be a generation of children who will be poorly socialized to live in the world as adults.
Here’s a novel idea for this summer: why not let — or even force — your children to play outside on their own. I know this is a radical concept, but there are some compelling reasons for children to interact with nature creating their reality. Research shows children who spend time in nature are physically, mentally and emotionally healthier. A report by the American Academy of Pediatrics states that free and unstructured play is healthy and essential in helping children reach important social, emotional and cognitive development milestones.
Unstructured play encourages children to develop logical thinking, improves their ability to reason, allows them to stretch their imagination and explore their interests and encourages them to take risks. And when kids spend time outdoors with their peers, it gives them the opportunity to build the kind of social skills they’ll need to forge healthy friendships throughout life. If that’s not motivation enough to open the front door and push your kids outside, researchers tell us that “nature smart” kids have heightened sensory skills. Outdoor experiences help develop a child’s sense of sight, sound, smell, taste and touch.
There is, of course, the overwhelming American problem of childhood obesity. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the prevalence of obesity for children ages 2 to 5 has doubled, ages 6 to 11 quadrupled and adolescents 12 to 19 tripled since the 1970s. The tragic result is the CDC is predicting we are raising the first generation of Americans whose lifespan will be shorter than their parents. The antidote is obvious — it’s hard to play outdoors and not exercise.
How do you get your kids to play outside? There are three simple steps. The first is to set limits on how much access your children have to their computer, cell phone and TV. This will obviously be a battle but remember, you’re the parent.
The second step is to go to thegeniusofplay.org, which offers a multitude of play ideas and tips, expert advice and a list of age-appropriate toys. The website also offers a page on the benefits of play, touting the physical, emotional, social, cognitive, creative and communication benefits of unstructured play.
Third, I give you permission to use the mantra my mother used for my two sisters and me every summer as she pushed us out the front door: “Go outside and play and don’t come home until I call your name!”
I’ll leave you with a quote from the venerable Mr. Rogers: “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children, play is serious learning.”
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Rehab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.