Fit and Healthy: Nightmares at Halloween
“I’m in our basement with my sisters looking for something, when suddenly my sisters’ faces start to contort and blood starts pouring out of their eyes. I start to run upstairs but a creature grabs me by the neck and pulls me back down into the basement. I wake up screaming.”
According to an online article by Psychology Today, nightmares are lengthy, elaborate dreams with imagery evoking fear, anxiety or sadness. They occur during rapid eye movement sleep with most being a normal reaction to stress. Some clinicians believe nightmares help people work through traumatic events. Frequent nightmares, however, can become a disorder impairing social and occupational functioning and health.
An Oct. 13 article on foxnews.com examined recent research on the two main categories of nightmares — those of trauma survivors, like those with PTSD, and idiopathic nightmares, those that have no known basis. The Sleep Health Foundation reports only 10 percent of adults experience frequent nightmares but up to 90 percent of those with PTSD say they have regular disturbing dreams with resemblance to their trauma. In a study cited by the National Center for PTSD, more than 50 percent of Vietnam War vets say they experience nightmares often. Experts believe nightmares are the brain’s way of processing a negative experience in an attempt to lower intensity.
Idiopathic nightmares are a little harder to define. A study at Sacred Heart Hospital in Montreal looked at a group of subjects composed of regular nightmare suffers and those who did not have nightmares. Researchers found that the subjects who reported frequent nightmares had abnormal blood flow to the frontal lobes of their brain. Higher stress nightmares correlated with lower blood flow to the frontal lobes.
Overall, dreams and nightmares continue to stump professionals. While there are theories, no one knows why we dream.
For those of you who have never had a nightmare, you’re in luck. Burger King is offering a Nightmare King sandwich during Halloween. It features a quarter-pound of beef, deep-fried chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick-cut bacon, creamy mayonnaise and onions on a bun. Burger King claims this monster sandwich increases the chance of a nightmare 3 and 1/2 times. Most assuredly, the sandwich is a nightmare for your cholesterol.
