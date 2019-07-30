If Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon — the legendary seeker of the Fountain of Youth — was alive today, he would be a cult hero of unparalleled dimension. He would have a talk show and a multitude of anti-aging books. Netflix would make a feature-length movie detailing his life and he’d have a complete line of vitamin and mineral supplements called “Ponce Pills.”
The American public is fascinated with the prospect of a long life while maintaining the physical appearance of a 19-year-old. To that end, billions of dollars are being spent annually to retard and reverse the aging process. Simultaneously, billions of dollars are being spent in researching aging helping us identify what works and what doesn’t.
So, what’s fact and fiction? Let’s look at the two most popular anti-aging supplements.
DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) is a hormone that’s a precursor to both estrogen and testosterone produced naturally by the adrenal gland. DHEA supplementation is touted as an anti-aging therapy that will ward off chronic illness and improve physical performance. According to a 2017 article on healthy aging by the Mayo Clinic experts, there’s little independent research supporting such claims with some studies showing questionable quality control of this supplement. DHEA does not appear to be aging’s magic bullet.
Growth hormone — produced by the pituitary gland — fuels childhood growth and helps maintain tissues and organs throughout life. The natural slowdown of this hormone begins in middle age, which has triggered an interest in synthetic HGH to help stave off aging. The Mayo Clinic says, “If you’re skeptical — good.” There’s little evidence to suggest that HGH can help otherwise healthy adults regain youth and vitality.
If DHEA and HGH don’t work, how can we live a long life? The best chance, according to researchers, is regular exercise, proper nutrition and a dependable support system.
Solid empirical research tells us low-impact aerobic exercise (walking, cycling, swimming, running, dancing, hiking, gardening) decreases the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, osteoporosis, obesity, decline in mental acuity and possibly some cancers. Additional studies have found that strength training (elastic bands, weight machines or free weights) will help fight osteoporosis and build muscle. And a regular stretching program will help increase one’s mobility and balance.
Nutritional anti-aging recommendations include eating a low-fat diet high in produce, whole grains and dairy products. Other suggestions advise seniors to get adequate calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and vitamin E. The first choice for sources of minerals and vitamins is from the food chain and, if that’s not possible, then supplements.
Last, but hardly least in one’s quest for longevity, is a comprehensive support system — specifically senior services. If you’re in the Ute Pass area, you’re in luck. The Golden Bridge Network — comprised of 13 community organizations dedicated to providing services and education to local seniors — is hosting its 4th Annual Senior Expo, “Home Run for Health.”
Highlighting this year’s Expo will be keynote speaker Kari Knutson, M.A. Knutson is an expert in the field of Emotional Intelligence and Human Development who specializes in taking psychology “off the couch” and bringing it to the people. Also speaking is Dr. Brent Stein from Mountain Key Pharmacy, who holds degrees in chemistry, biology and mathematics and a doctorate in pharmacy. In addition, there will be a GBN Panel and skit, “Sailing the Silver Tsunami; 30 vendors; and a free lunch provided by UC Health Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
This “do-not-miss” free event for Ute Pass Seniors will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. For additional information or to register, call DayBreak — An Adult Day Program at 687-3000. Hope to see you there!
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website, cordprettyman.com.