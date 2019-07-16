Teller County old-timers claim there are only three seasons in the mountains of Colorado — winter, still winter and lightning season. In case you’re wondering which one we’re in, just ask any of the eight hikers struck by lightning on June 30 around 3 p.m. on Devil’s Head Trail in Douglas County. The hikers, who said the weather came out of nowhere, were all injured — one critically.
“It was easily the scariest thing that will probably ever happen in my life,” Sydney Copeland, who was part of the group, told FOX31 News. “I think from when it first started precipitating to when we all took shelter and got struck — it was like 10 minutes. The girl behind me, I think she got struck and it traveled through my boyfriend to me. She fell forward and was paralyzed pretty instantly.”
In a Facebook post, Douglas County Search and Rescue said that a team was dispatched to the summit of the 9,800-foot peak on reports of a strike that hit a boulder, knocking the group off their feet. One person was seriously injured and had to be carried on a stretcher down the trail to the waiting ambulance. Seven others were able to walk out on their own. Radar showed nearly 150 lightning strikes in the Devil’s Head area between 3-3:30 p.m. that day.
The National Weather Service says there are 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in the U.S. each year most occurring between May and September. Lightning can heat the surrounding air to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit and a single ground lightning strike can generate between 100 million to a billion volts of electricity.
A Denver Post article in 2017 claims that Colorado is the third deadliest state for lightning strikes. In May 2017, a lightning bolt killed a woman and her horse in Douglas County; a woman watching a Little League baseball game in Highlands Ranch was seriously injured by lightning the same year; a 23-year-old man playing golf in Arvada died after he was struck by lightning in July 2016; and in July 2015, newlyweds on their honeymoon were struck by lightning while hiking on Mount Yale, killing the bride instantly.
Perhaps we all should be paying a little more attention to the dangers of lightning.
NOAA offers lightning safety advice at weather.gov/ind/LightningSafetyAwareness or you can just Google the lightning safety mantra — “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.” Let me share with you some commonsense lightning safety advice I employ when playing in the mountains of Colorado.
Always check the weather before going outside. NOAA’s Woodland Park website will give you the general weather outlook and post any weather hazards on its main page. If you scroll down toward the bottom of the page, you’ll see the “Hourly Weather Forecast” box on the right-hand side. If you’re on your cellphone, there will be a link directly under the forecast saying the same. Click on the box or link. In the center box above the hourly weather forecast, click on “Lightning Activity Level” then hit “Submit.” At the bottom of the hourly forecast will be a graph showing lightning activity on a scale from 1-6. My guideline, whether trail running, mountain biking or kayaking, is to be off the trail or water before the index hits 4. Know that mountain weather can change in a heartbeat. Consequently, it’s always wise to keep an eye to the sky and an ear tuned to thunder.
For a proactive way to monitor lightning activity, go to the ubiquitous purveyor of all consumer products — Amazon — and search for lightning detectors. For as little as $30.37, you can buy a portable device.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website, cordprettyman.com.