Fit and Healthy: Is marijuana safe?
“Marijuana seems to be on an unstoppable march to legalization in the United States,” said Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter and author of the book, “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence.”
To date, 10 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana; 33 states and D.C. have approved medical marijuana, with several more states having either decriminalized or are contemplating its legalization. With 65 percent of Americans supporting the legalization of cannabis, it appears to be a settled issue.
However, as to whether it’s safe to smoke, eat, take liquid drops or rub marijuana products into your skin is another question. The problem lies in that, on a Federal level, marijuana is still a Schedule 1 controlled substance, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration defines as a “drug with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. ”Some examples of Schedule 1 drugs are heroin, LSD, ecstasy, methaqualone, peyote and cannabis. The result is the absence of independent research as to the benefits or dangers of marijuana, leaving Americans in yet another guinea pig conundrum not unlike cell phones and brain tumors and e-cigarettes and nicotine addiction.
In an attempt to bring some clarity to the topic, the National Academy of Medicine convened a panel of 16 leading medical experts to analyze the existing scientific literature on cannabis. The 468-page report published in 2017 contained no bombshells and stated repeatedly that the health impact of marijuana remains a mystery. Some of the conclusions are as follows: smoking pot is supposed to diminish nausea associated with chemotherapy; the conclusion was that “there are no good-quality trials investigating this claim.” Is it good for epilepsy? “Insufficient evidence.” Tourette’s syndrome? “Limited evidence.” ALS, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s? “Insufficient evidence.” Dementia and glaucoma? “Probably not.” Anxiety? “Maybe.” Depression? “Probably not.” There is some evidence for marijuana as a treatment for pain but “very little is known about the efficacy, dose, routes of administration or side effects of commonly used and commercially available cannabis products in the United States.”
The report also addressed concern of marijuana’s potential risks with an equal haze of uncertainty. Does the use of cannabis increase the likelihood of fatal car accidents? “Yes.” By how much? “Unclear.” Does it affect motivation and cognition? “Hard to say, but probably.” Does it affect employment prospects? “Probably.” Will it impair academic achievement? “Limited evidence.” And the report goes on like this, bringing me to the conclusion that those using cannabis will be the subjects of the anecdotal research of either lives ruined or a debunking of unjustified concerns; not unlike the notorious 1936 movie “Reefer Madness,” where actors supposedly on marijuana either turned violent or went insane.
With a not-so-equivocal stance, enters Alex Berenson’s book “Tell Your Children,” available on Amazon for $26.61. Berenson’s book takes off on the NAM’s conclusion of the connection between use of marijuana and mental illness, which states: “Cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of schizophrenia and other psychosis; the higher the use, the greater the risk.”
Berenson begins his book with an account of a conversation he had with his wife, who is a psychiatrist specializing in treating mentally ill criminals. While discussing one of the many gruesome cases that crosses her desk, she said, “Of course, he was high, been smoking pot his whole life.” “Of course,” he replied. “Yeah, they all smoke.” “Well, other things too, right,” he said. “Sometimes, but they all smoke.” Correlation doesn’t equal causation but cannabis certainly deserves some serious scrutiny.
Tune in to my column on Feb. 20, when we’ll take a look at a UC Health report on whether marijuana is safe for seniors.
