Fit and Healthy: Is marijuana safe for seniors?
Arlene Galchinsky, 78, is a patient at the University of Colorado Health Seniors Clinic who has been coping with chronic pain from four spinal surgeries since her thirties. Unable to tolerate OTC anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen, she has used opioids for the past decade. When Vicodin no longer worked for her, she turned to marijuana for pain control.
According to a UCHealth article published in September titled “Is Marijuana Safe for Older Adults?” by Katie Kerwin McCrimmon, Galchinsky was pretty much on her own in the world of marijuana. Because marijuana is a Schedule 1 controlled substance stifling research, doctors and public health experts can’t promise older adults that marijuana is either safe or effective.
“I get 90 year olds who come in and say, ‘Do you think I should try marijuana? My daughter says I should,’” says Dr. Gretchen Orosz, a geriatrics internal medicine doctor at the Anschutz Medical Campus. “It’s surprising how many older adults, who never used marijuana in the ’60s, are open to using it for medicinal purposes.” According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s annual survey, marijuana use by Coloradans over 65 has nearly doubled between 2014 and 2017. But is it safe?
“It’s a big unknown; we just don’t have the studies that support the use,” Orosz said. “We know that THC is psychoactive and the aging brain is more vulnerable to psychoactive drugs. So, we tell our patients to be very careful, when using THC.”
The lack of research raises concerns for seniors regarding balance problems and falls, as well as possible negative consequences for those with cardiovascular conditions. Public health expert Mike Van Dyke, Chief of Toxicology for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said, “There are definitely some adverse effect of marijuana and the adverse effects in older adults are under-studied.”
Enter the National Council For Aging Care providing on their website, “The Complete Guide To Medical Marijuana For Seniors” (aging.com/the-complete-guide-to-medical-marijuana-for-seniors). In their guide, they explain the difference between the two main chemicals in marijuana — delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) — recommending that seniors using marijuana for medicinal purposes seek out products that are low in THC and high in CBD. The guide goes on to discuss the efficacy of medical marijuana for health conditions from cancer to Alzheimer’s to a variety of categories of pain. It also discusses the plant’s impact on anxiety and mental health disorders, eating disorders, glaucoma and insomnia. If you’re considering trying medical marijuana, this website — although quite pro on the topic — might be a place to start your education process. The prudent thing to do before acting is to sit down with your primary care physician and seek his or her advice and direction.
So how did Arlene Galchinsky do in her pursuit of pain relief? She had to pay $90 and find a facility where she could get an application for a medical marijuana card. After a quick check-up by the “in-house doctor,” she headed out to a store recommended by a friend, where the young “budtender” sold her marijuana that was equal parts THC and CBD. The result was hallucinations and a visit by the local paramedics. Galchinsky returned to her physician who advised her to seek a product with a high CBD component and low THC. She found a black cherry gummy edible that has a 10-to1 CBD to THC ratio that has given her some pain relief.
Education and medical guidance are essential if you’re a senior considering venturing into Colorado’s world of marijuana.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.