As all you Colorado workout warriors shift into high gear for the outdoor exercise season, I’m wondering how knowledgeable you are about fueling for exercise. Many fitness buffs who are experts in exercise are clueless on how to fuel for a vigorous exercise bout.
Regardless of the buzz surrounding high-protein diets, one physiological fact remains unchanged as it has since “the other nutrient” first got a bad name in the Garden of Eden. The body’s choice of fuel is complex carbohydrates. Protein’s primary job is enzyme activity and cellular repair. Fat’s assignment is to provide the transport system for the eight essential amino acids, control thermoregulation and protect body organs.
Those of you who have included fitness as part of the fabric of your life might want to keep those facts in mind as you prepare yourself for a summer of vigorous exercise. A meal that includes complex carbohydrates is going to yield a better workout than a bun-less burger. Over the years, I’ve observed numerous clients “run-out-of-fuel” during their workout. The cause is, invariably, inadequate consumption of complex carbohydrates.
What you eat before you exercise can make or break your workout. Some people can eat almost anything, while others need special foods. Each person needs to experiment and find their magic food intake. There are, however, some general guidelines for exercise nourishment. The food you eat before you exercise has three main functions: to prevent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), abate hunger and fuel your muscles.
Nancy Clark, MS, RD, one of this country’s leading sports nutritionists, in her “Sports Nutrition Guidebook,” offers the following guidelines for pre-exercise nourishment. Every day eat adequate high-carbohydrate meals to fuel and refuel your muscles. For those who exercise regularly and are not on a weight-loss diet, Clark recommends you get 65% of your total daily caloric intake from carbohydrates, 15% from protein and 20% from fat.
If you will be exercising for more than 60 minutes, choose carbohydrates with a moderate to low glycemic effect. The glycemic index ranks carbohydrates on how quickly they enter the bloodstream. An infinite source of websites containing a glycemic index of various foods can be accessed by simply Googling “Glycemic Index.”
Foods with a high-glycemic index enter the bloodstream rapidly and are best eaten during or after exercise. Carbs with a moderate-to-low glycemic effect should be eaten pre-exercise as they enter the bloodstream more slowly and will provide sustained energy during an exercise session. If you’re exercising for less than an hour, snack on any “tried-and-true” food that you know you can digest easily and will settle comfortably in your stomach and limit high-fat protein as it takes longer to digest. Small servings of low-fat protein, however, can keep you from feeling hungry.
Allow adequate time for food to digest before exercising. The rule of thumb is 3 to 4 hours for a large meal; 2 to 3 hours for a small meal; 1 to 2 hours for a blended or liquid meal; and less than an hour for a small snack.
Post-exercise recovery should focus on replenishing your body fluids and glucose stores. To determine how much fluid to replace, weigh yourself pre- and post-exercise. You need 16 ounces of fluids for every pound of sweat loss. You are fully hydrated when your urine is a pale yellow and you’re urinating frequently. Start consuming carbohydrate-rich foods and beverages as well as protein within 15 minutes after your workout. The target intake of carbs is 0.5 grams per pound of body weight and 1 gram of protein for every 3 grams of carbohydrates consumed.
Exercise smart. Eat to fuel your active lifestyle.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website, cordprettyman.com.