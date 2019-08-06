Sooo much fun! That’s the new mantra I say to my wife every time I come in the house after mountain biking. The reason for my rediscovered joy of cruising the trails of Teller County on a bicycle is my 2019 Specialized Turbo Levo pedal-assist e-mountain bike. E-bikes are bicycles with a battery-powered “assist” that comes via pedaling. When you push the pedals on a pedelec (as they’re called), a lithium battery gives you an assist, so you can zip up a hill and cruise over tough terrain without having a “near-death” experience.
Whether you’re pro or con e-bikes, or if you think electric-assist bikes are cheating, know this — e-bikes are here to stay. Electric bike sales jumped 91% from 2016 to 2017, making it a $77.1 million industry with no signs of slowing down. Every major bicycle company has e-bikes in production. Even Ford and General Motors are getting in the act financing manufacturing of pedelecs.
So, am I cheating when I head out on my e-mountain bike? Well, it depends. The Turbo Levo has an 8-pound lithium battery that offers three modes of assistance — Eco, Trail and Turbo. Each mode offers a little more battery access to pedal power. The Eco is the least help; Trail a little more assistance; and Turbo maximum assistance. You can program the percentage you can access in each mode on your cellphone. For example, I set my Eco on 35 percent; Trail on 50 percent; and Turbo on 100 percent of available mode power. Or, I can turn it off altogether — as I do on flat and downhill. Rest assured, pedaling a 47-pound bike unassisted is not cheating. However, if you’re a 20-year-old to 50-something mountain biker who prides herself in getting a kick-butt workout on the trail, then e-bikes are probably not for you. But if you’re like me — an aging athlete, that little bit of help just might keep you cycling for a few more years.
The cons of pedelecs start with a significant upfront investment of anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000 and up, depending on whether you’re getting an active, road or mountain bike. Once you’ve made the investment, there are relatively few operating expenses other than the electricity to recharge it. Other detractors are e-bikes are heavier by some 15-20 pounds than conventional bikes and have more specialized parts.
The pros are that it’s cheap transportation, with research showing than in many situations e-bikes are replacing cars for short trips around town. One survey found that owners replaced 26% of their car commutes and 30% of driving errands with e-bike rides. And, a 2016 University of Colorado at Boulder research study found that when 20 previously sedentary men and women e-biked 40 minutes, three days a week, they improved both their cardiovascular fitness and blood sugar in just one month. E-bikes can open recreational bike rides with family and friends for the physically challenged; allow you to travel further, faster; tackle obstacles that you’ve been avoiding like technical trails or steep hills and offer you a sweat-free commute around town.
Interested? Then, I suggest you do what I did and head-over to Team Telecycle (teamtelecycle.com), 615 S. Baldwin St., where owner and local cycling guru Paul Magnuson can give you more detailed information on e-bikes and let you try one. You can even rent an e-assist mountain bike for the day for $125 and, if you buy a bike, 50% of the rental will apply to your new bike.
I still love and ride my regular mountain bike, but once you’re on a pedelec, I think you’ll find what I did — it’s sooo much fun!
