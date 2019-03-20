Fit and Healthy: Death is but a dream
In the final scene of one of cinema’s truly great films, “Citizen Kane,” while lying on his deathbed, sees a snow globe and mutters his final word: “rosebud.” Arguably the greatest one-word line in cinema history, the word rosebud referred to the sled that he was playing on as a child in Colorado the day he was taken from his parents and launched into a life of fame and fortune.
A recent article I came across online by Gary Rotstein in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette piqued my interest on the final words, dreams and visions of those on their deathbeds. Rotstein’s article focused on the research being done under the direction of Dr. Christopher Kerr, the chief medical officer at Hospice Buffalo. Dr. Kerr recounts his own awakening to the importance of end-of-life dreams and visions when in 1999 he advised a nurse that a terminally-ill patient still had quality time ahead if given IV antibiotics. When the experienced nurse suggested otherwise, Kerr inquired why. According to the article, she responded, “because he’s seeing his deceased mother. He’s dying.” She was right. What the nurse knew that the doctor didn’t was that end-of-life experiences have meaning.
Call them what you may — death-bed visions or sensory events — the final dreams and visions of the dying have captivated anthropologist, theologians and sociologists for thousands of years. Now, a team of clinicians led by Dr. Kerr, an internist with a doctorate in neurobiology, are seeking to demystify these experiences and understand their role and importance in supporting “a good death” — for the patient and bereaved. Hospice Buffalo, in Cheektowaga, N.Y., cares for 5,000 patients a year, mostly with visits to private homes and nursing facilities. The staff always asks patients if they can recall any dreams.
In a New York Times article, journalist Jan Hoffman reported that for their primary study, published in The Journal of Palliative Medicine, the researchers conducted multiple interviews with 59 terminally ill patients at Hospice Buffalo. Nearly all the patients reported having dreams and vision,s with the majority reporting their dreams were comforting. The dreams and visions fell into categories of interaction with deceased loved ones; unfinished business, such as the need for forgiveness or resolution; and preparation for their after-life journey. Though many patients claimed they never remember their dreams, these they could not forget.
A 76-year-old patient said he dreamed of his mother, who died when he was a child. He could smell her perfume and hear her soothing voice say, “I love you.” An older woman cradled an invisible infant as she lay in bed. (Her husband told researchers it was their first child, who had been stillborn). And nine days before she died, a 54-year-old woman dreamed of a childhood friend, who had caused her great pain. The friend, who has passed away, told her in the dream, “Sorry, you’re a good person, if you need help, just call my name.”
To skeptics, such tales verge on the paranormal or are explained away by the delirium from pain and medication. However, patients in the study recalled their dreams and visions with such clarity, the researchers discounted that possibility. This is certainly research in its infancy but the more researchers and doctors try to identify and describe the phenomena of the dreams and visions of the dying, the more they can help patients feel normal and less alone during the unfamiliar experience.
Dr. Kerr is working on a book and a documentary, both titled “Death is but a Dream.” You can see a trailer for the documentary and access more information at deathisbutadreamfilm.com.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.