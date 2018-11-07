Fit and Healthy: Conditioning for ski season
There’s good and bad news for skiers. The bad news is that of this writing only Arapahoe, Loveland and Wolf Creek are open. The good news is that with the rest of Colorado’s ski resorts projected to open in November and December there’s still time for you to get in shape for the upcoming downhill skiing season.
Here’s a novel idea — why not get yourself in shape to ski this year, instead of skiing yourself into shape? Imagine not having your inaugural ski trip marred by mangled muscles and jostled joints. Skiing is a highly demanding sport that requires aerobic conditioning, strength endurance, power, flexibility, balance, coordination and agility for a successful experience. Training for your sport will make you a more proficient skier.
Weight training lays the foundation for getting down the mountain in one piece. Your strength conditioning should be a total body program with a special emphasis on the muscles below the knees to enhance your edging and pressuring. Lift weights 2 to 3 times a week for 30 to 60 minutes allowing 48 hours recovery time between each session. Do 2 to 3 sets of 12 repetitions with each set being slightly heavier. Start with light weights and progress slowly to heavier weights. If you’re unfamiliar with weight lifting, hire a personal trainer.
Aerobic conditioning is a critical component of a successful day on the slopes. Skiers with low cardio-respiratory conditioning have limited exercise capability. Start your aerobic program by walking, jogging, biking, rowing, swimming or joining an aerobics class. Begin conservatively with 20 to 30 minutes and gradually work your way up to 45 to 60 minutes, 2 to 3 days a week on the days you aren’t strength training. Initially, your perception of your aerobic workout should be between “light to somewhat hard.” Gradually, increase your intensity to “somewhat hard to hard.”
A stretching routine is essential to reduce muscle soreness and soft tissue injuries. Your flexibility program should target the back, shoulders, groin, quadriceps, hamstrings and gluteal muscles with a special emphasis on the calves, shins and feet. Stretch daily and before and after skiing. If stretching is foreign to you, pick up Bob Anderson’s book or DVD “Stretching” on Amazon.
Add core conditioning and balance by including the Stability Ball in your workout routines. A Stability Ball program will enhance the strength of your abdominal, oblique and low back muscles and improve your balance helping you stay upright as you zip down the slopes. Both the Stability Ball and comprehensive DVDs are available on Amazon.
Last, but not least, add plyometric exercises to your ski-conditioning routine. Plyometrics consist of exercises designed to develop muscular power, speed, agility, reflexes, coordination, visual acuity and balance. Jumping rope, dot drills, cone slaloming, lateral sliding and trampoline exercises are all plyometric exercises that will improve your skiing proficiency. Power Systems (power-systems.com/) offers both plyometric equipment and drills.
Combining plyometric exercises and core conditioning with a comprehensive strength, aerobic and flexibility program will greatly improve your skills as a skier. The end product could well be an injury-free ski season and more quality time on the slopes.
If the above is too cumbersome, you can try these training techniques: visit your local supermarket and ask to sit in the walk-in freezer for eight hours; buy a new pair of expensive gloves and immediately throw one away; and finally, fill a blender with ice, hit the pulse button and let the spray blast your face. Now you’re ready to ski.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.