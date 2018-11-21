Fit and Healthy: Christmas fitness gifts for the whole family
A USA TODAY article published on Nov. 12 announced that the federal government has set new fitness guidelines for Americans and fewer than one-third of adults and one in five teenagers are meeting the minimum exercise standards. The Department of Health and Human Services calls on adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity and two strength training sessions each week. Children ages 6 to 17 are advised to get at least 60 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a day. Most Americans fall woefully short of both goals.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that you can help reverse that trend by giving the gift of fitness this Christmas season. Fitness gifts not only keep on giving they can change both the quality and the longevity of the recipient’s life. Here’s a few suggestions for some of the hottest fitness gifts for 2019.
For the advanced exerciser, the Stealth Core Trainer pitches it can give you a strong core and healthy back in fewer than 3 minutes a day. For $199, this interactive piece of home equipment uses your core strength to control the action on your mobile phone screen. Check it out at stealthbodyfitness.com.
For those in your life with soft-tissue issues and hypertonic muscles, there’s the Triggerpoint GRID Vibe Plus. This vibrating foam roller is cordless and rechargeable with four vibration frequencies that are ideal for pain relief, relaxation and recovery. This unique fitness tool is available at tptherapy.com for $99.99.
The Black Diamond Iota Headlamp just might be the perfect gift for the loved one in your life that likes to workout outside in the early morning or after dark. This headlamp is powered by a lithium ion rechargeable battery and has multiple setting — including full strength, dimming and strobe. For just $39.95 this gift will slide right into a Christmas stocking.
How about a very cool workout bag for just $50? The UA The Works Tote Gym bag is stylish enough to tote workout gear to the office, while still being functional. It’s available on underarmour.com. Then, there’s the Hydra Cup Dual Threat Shaker bottle that comes with two individual compartments in one bottle. You can put your water or electrolyte mix in one compartment and your muscle recovery protein drink in the other. Considered the Swiss Army Knife of water bottles, this unique 28 oz. fitness gift can be had on Amazon for just $11.99.
The aerobic athlete in your life would appreciate the CamelBak water backpack. Whether you’re training for a marathon or just going for a bike ride, this well-designed backpack offers hands-free hydration with minimal weight. The CamelBak Hydration pack can be purchased at llbean.com for $50.
For the outdoors enthusiast on your gift list, shut off the computer and hop in your car and drive to 110 W. Midland Ave in Woodland Park, where Lynn Jones, the friendly owner of Colorado GearLab, will help you pick out a gift for the great outdoors. Lynn can be reached at 360-0991. Or go to the Echo Pages phone book and check out the local listings for Martial Arts, Dance and Massage. Now there’s a great gift: a one-hour massage.
If you really want to be a hero on Christmas Day, pick up the phone and call Woodland Fitness at 686-8800, Snap Fitness at 686-6494 or Powell’s Chiropractic at 687-6096 and buy a gym membership for your loved one for three months, six months or how about a year? You can also check out gift certificates for Woodland Park Parks and Recreation fitness programs at city-woodlandpark.org/home/parks-and-recreation.
Whatever you do, don’t forget to give the gift of health and fitness this Christmas!
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.