The RE-2 School District rings the back-to-school bell today, Aug. 21, as the hard work of education for both Teller County children and teachers begins with perhaps a hearty “Hooray” from parents fatigued from summer recess.
In the past, I’ve written myriad columns on back-to-school topics — picking the right sport for your child; school year sleep deprivation; college student eating habits; and the impact of heavy backpacks on a child’s posture and bone growth to name a few. Today, I return to the topics of children’s backpacks but with a ghoulish twist in the question: Should you buy a bullet-proof backpack for your school-age child this year?
Perhaps, the following answers the question for some: Colorado STEM School, Sandy Hook Elementary School, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, Santa Fe High School and, of course, Columbine High School to name a few — all school shootings with fatalities. Then, there was the RE-2 School District closure due to a “credible threat” in February of last year. Do we need to send our children off to school in body armor?
The consumer market seems to be saying “yes.” According to an Aug. 8 CNN article, sales of bulletproof backpacks have surged 200 to 300 percent in the wake of the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings. Companies like Guard Dog Security, Bullet Blocker and TuffyPacks are seeing their ballistic backpacks and backpack inserts — ranging in price from $120 to $300 — fly off the shelf.
The backpacks have panels made of Kevlar fabric, which is a strong thread that is densely woven to make a soft, lightweight body armor. They are made to be bulletproof against fire from handguns and shotguns, but won’t stop AR-15 bullets or bullets from other rifles. Yasir Sheikh, the president of Guard Dog Security says their bag could potentially lessen the impact of rifle fire even though it has not been tested or approved to withstand rifle fire.
Aaron Westrick, an armor expert with the Ballistic Armor Research Group isn’t so sure. “The chances of a ballistic backpack coming into play during an attack or saving a child from injury are slim,’ says Westrick. “For a backpack to withstand the fire of an assault weapon, it would need to be built with steel or titanium.” In addition, the National Institute of Justice — the research, development and evaluation agency of the Department of Justice — has never tested or certified ballistic backpacks. Marketing that claims NIJ testing or certification for bulletproof backpacks is false.
“Oftentimes the best protection is unseen,” said Kenneth Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, a consulting firm. “The relationship, the organization and planning, those are the most meaningful, which aren’t hardware or products.” The best way to keep students safe is to have school surveillance, locked doors and a quick police response during an emergency, added Westrick.
“If we’re considering whether children should carry bulletproof backpacks, the real question is, ‘Why should we accept living in a country where we need to ask that?’” said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, to ABC news.
But some parents, like Patricia Lekki of Nashville, beg to differ. “I want to give my children the best chance at survival,” which is why she purchased bulletproof backpack inserts for her kids. “This is the trend and this is the time we live in now.”
Perhaps, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a Democratic presidential candidate, said it best in a tweet this past July: “Parents shouldn’t have to buy a bulletproof backpack for their child just to keep them safe in school. This shouldn’t be normal.”
Or is it normal in our increasingly dystopian society?
