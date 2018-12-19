Fit and Healthy: Be the healthiest you in 2019
So, is the holidaze season crazy enough for you? Are you finding yourself stressed out, fatigued, short-tempered and praying for Jan. 2, 2019 to get here? Perhaps, this is the perfect time to call a short timeout and reflect on what you would like next year to be like — not just at Christmas time but year-round.
Back in the mid-1990s, the fitness industry coined the phrase “Mind, Body, Spirit.” The concept had its genesis in the belief that to be truly healthy and whole, one’s mind had to sound and body healthy. And that it was essential to one’s overall well-being that they be in touch with some sense of spirituality — whatever form that came in for the individual.
As I look towards 2019, I find myself reflecting on the past year and how I can do better and be better in the coming year. This musing sent me to the internet in search of suggestions on how to improve one’s mind, body and spirit. Here are some tips I’d like to share with you gleaned from numerous websites.
In today’s mass-media, Twitter-Snapchat-Instagram, politically charged, 24-hour news cycle, the mind is under constant assault. If you’re filling your mind with conflict, trivia, bad-news and pessimism, well — garbage in, garbage out. You can start by unplugging from your computer and cell phone each morning and every evening allowing just 10 minutes for meditation or simply being mindful. Being mindful refers to being in the moment and not distracted by the planet’s constant static. While it’s important to be aware of what’s going on in the world, don’t energize and get stressed or worried about those events you have no control over. Know that the media — regardless of their political bent — are adroit at exaggeration. Surround yourself with people who love you and give you the opportunity to grow. The human mind responds well to positive stimulation. Diet, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and exercise all impact your overall mental well-being.
The human body is an absolute physical marvel that when taken care of and properly nurtured can provide decades of a high-quality life. The late Jack LaLanne — heralded as the godfather of modern fitness — was fond of saying, “Nutrition is the Queen and Exercise is the King, put them together and you have a Kingdom.” Pay attention to your diet trying to make little changes that make a big difference. Swap out refined carbohydrates for whole carbs; eat from a smaller plate and bowl resulting in smaller portions; eat fatty fish often — they’re a great source of omega-3 fatty acids; drink plenty of water and avoid sugary sodas and excess alcohol; and choose real foods over highly processed foods.
Experience the miracle of exercise by incorporating movement into your life on a daily basis. Take the stairs, join a gym, go for a hike, visit the Woodland Aquatic Center, hit the slopes, rent a fat-tire bike and go for a ride in the snow or attend a yoga, Tai Chi, dance or martial arts class. Most importantly — move.
Researchers tell us that having a spiritual dimension to our lives makes us both healthier and happier. One’s sense of spirituality is deeply personal and individual. For some, it comes in organized religion or a particular faith, for others from their relationship with nature and, still others, find it in creativity or music. With the discovery of the spirituality that we’re drawn to, comes inner-peace and a connection to our universal journey.
Some final thoughts: be grateful, sleep well, live your passion, spend time with loved ones, breathe deeply, get outdoors and, finally, smile and laugh more. Wishing you a happy and healthy 2019.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, cordprettyman@msn.com. Visit cordprettyman.com for more information.