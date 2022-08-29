FLORISSANT • The organizers of the Adopt The Park - Florissant project couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout and donations totaling $1,335 to their fundraising Fish Fry, held Aug. 13.
Over 100 people came to enjoy the dinner and visit with project organizers Ryan Conley and Michael Demuth and learn about plans for the park.
The Florissant Community Park was built in 2002, but the years have not been kind to the playground equipment. Community members Demuth and Conley put their heads together and decided not only to replace the playground equipment, but to go bigger and better and give the community of Florissant a safer place for kids to play, get together for picnics, barbecues and gatherings. They are hoping to add a few amenities as well.
The equipment they seek and all the improvements to the park will last more of 30 years, Conley and Demuth said.
The Adopt The Park - Florissant committee has been meeting monthly with Fred Clifford, director of Teller County Public Works Department.
The Board of County Commissioners gave initial approval for county funding. The county will also assist in writing grants and is working closely with Rob Siever at Keystone and Associates and Rocky Mountain Recreation, the company providing the playground equipment.
Organizers said they are looking to start construction in spring 2023. The monies raised through the fish fry bring the total donations to over $13,000, exceeding the fundraising goal of $10,000. This will get fund phase one of the overall project, but organizers need more funds for what is a very expensive undertaking.
To donate, go to the Adopt The Park - Florissant page at Gofundme.com. You can also follow the project progress on Facebook at Adopt the Park - Florissant.