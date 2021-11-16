Arren Gabin and Mark Radtke, an EMT and paramedic, respectively, received statewide recognition as the annual EMS Conference in Keystone this month.
Gabin was named Colorado Basic Life Support Provider of the Year for her work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Emergency Medical Technician with the Community Paramedic Program, Gabin secured a $200,000 federal grant for distance training during quarantine.
“We still had to go out and run calls, but we had to maintain training and education,” Gabin said. “We were able to collaborate and work together even though we’re physically in separate buildings.”
With the grant, the team developed programs that fit the time period.
“We were able to build relationships and figure out logistics during lockdowns,” she said. “I was mostly in the office, which was closed to the public, so it was a safe place.”
As the number of calls increased, Gabin, too, responded to calls which have increased recently.
“Unfortunately, the vaccination rate is pretty low in our community, and we are seeing an uptick in the number of patients,” she said. “We’re hoping people will follow their own conscience and do what they think is best. But we also hope that everyone would want to protect themselves and their community.”
At the state conference, Gabin was also recognized as the Career EMT of the Year for the region. The honor pays tribute to her role in maintaining the office over the past year, filing reports, securing funding and seeing that paychecks were on time.
Gabin downplays the award.
“I give a huge shoutout to people who were running the ambulance and I’m happy to support them,” she said.
The community paramedics respond to two types of calls that involve either the Mental Health Assessment Program (MAPs) or telehealth program in the home.
“In essence, it’s our response to urgent care in Teller County,” she said.
Over the past 22 months, the MAPs program was a vital resource.
“With the MAPs program we’ve been able to help people deal with substance abuse disorder, alcohol abuse that got out of control that sometimes happens when people feel isolated,” she said. “We’re able to send out a community paramedic to work with that individual and help them find the best solution.”
In addition to the MAPS, program, community paramedics offer a telehealth home which includes on-site testing and consultation with an emergency-room physician.
“With both programs the patient will talk with a health-care provider to find the best answer,” she said.
Commenting on Gabin’s role in the agency, James McLaughlin, director of Community Medicine, was succinct.
“She’s our Clark Kent,” he said.
The paramedic program has a separate office but is part of Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District.