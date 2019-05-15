Music festival in a mountain setting, with Pikes Peak as ambiance, the LO2 (Low Oxygen) Classic Rock Music Festival will be the first major event in Woodland Park to feature classic rock bands for nine hours.
For Shane Cornell, the idea for the festival came two years ago, after he saw a performance by The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band, in Colorado Springs.
“Wouldn’t it be great if they could come up and play in Woodland Park? Can you imagine how much people here would love that?” he said he thought to himself, a thought that sparked the genesis of the festival. “I just had to come up with the money and figure out how to do that.”
Over the past year, Cornell figured it out — even added a charitable component. As a result, the concert proceeds will go to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), which has an office in Woodland Park.
CASA volunteers advocate in court for abused and neglected children whose parents have entered the human-services system in El Paso and Teller counties. “I met with CASA, and they were ecstatic,” Cornell said. “I’ve been working with Angela Rose (CASA’s executive director).”
With tenacity and hard work, Cornell gradually built the lineup for the concert, from securing The Long Run and the Steve Thomas Band to signing Cari Dell and Slow Iguana Crossing.
The stage will be the Midland Pavilion on the green at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, with bleachers, food trucks and a drink tent, along with a VIP seating on the library terrace. “I’ve got a professional sound guy coming who do the sound and lighting,” Cornell said. ““I’ve never promoted a concert before, but now it seems all natural because I love it so much, the music and getting to know people.”
Cornell also arranged all the bells and whistles, including 10 classic cars provided by Cruise Above the Clouds Car Club. “But the biggest thing I’m excited about is a military/veterans tribute before The Long Run plays,” he said.
The LO2 Music Festival is from noon to 9 p.m. June 1 on the green. Tickets are $20 at LO2fest.com or $25 at the gate. Wildwood and Triple Crown casinos sponsor the festival.