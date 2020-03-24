Teller County Public Health and Environment reported Tuesday that one county resident has died from COVID-19.
The death is one of three lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Teller County to date. No details about the person who died were available as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release from Public Health, the office is conducting official case investigations and will notify any close contacts of the identified cases.
TCPHE "completed an investigation of the first lab-confirmed case identified on Monday, March 23, and notifications have been sent to affected individuals and/or entities. Individuals who have been notified of possible exposure to the first case are required to self-quarantine and/or self-isolate as appropriate for the recommended time period defined in the notification," states the release.
All official case counts are verified and communicated through Public Health.
For additional information and updated case counts, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 website, covid19.colorado.gov.