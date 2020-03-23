As of the morning of Monday, March 23, Teller County Public Health and Environment confirmed that one person in the county tested positive for COVID-19.
“The case investigation is ongoing and we are working with our public health partners to prevent further spread,” said Karen Muntzert, deputy public information officer with public health, in a news release.
With limited testing supplies, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment defined priority groups for testing to include healthcare workers, those over 65 years of age, and those with underlying medical conditions.
“Due to this current limitation in being able to test possible cases, we may have other cases of COVID-19 within Teller County who have not received a laboratory confirmation,” Muntzert stated in the release.
As a result, public health emphasizes the importance of following recommendations to include washing hands for 20 seconds frequently. “As well, do not touch your face and most importantly, practice social distancing — this means maintaining a space of at least 6 feet from others and not attending any gathering of more than 10 people 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” states the release. “No exceptions.”
Along with the announcement, public health offers theses guidelines: “Self-isolate if you have symptoms for at least three days after resolution from fever (without fever-reducing medication), and improvement in respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared."
For those who do not have symptoms but have been in close contact with someone who has, public health recommends self-quarantine for 14 days and self-isolation if illness occurs. For updated information, visit co.teller.co.us/PublicHealth.
“We are all working very hard to protect our residents and we need you to help us. This is a community event which requires the entire community to mitigate,” Muntzert said in the release. “Thank you for helping us protect you and yours.”