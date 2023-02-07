LAKE GEORGE • The lake at Wagon Tongue was the setting for a joint Ice Rescue Training of Lake George and Hartsel Fire Protection Districts last month.

On Jan. 28, amid a temperature of around 15 degrees, 15 members of LGFPD along with 13 from Hartsel took the plunge, literally.

“Wagon Tongue Lake always has open water and was the perfect place for this training,” said Susan Bernstetter, LGFPD chief.

Firefighters were shown the proper techniques for rescuing someone out of frozen water using the one-man rescue and the Oceanid Rapid Deployment Craft, which resembles a large inflatable canoe with openings on each end. The openings enable the rescuers to navigate the craft to the water with their feet until they reach the water and then paddle until they are able to get the victim onto the craft. Both methods require a team of rope pullers who watch for the others' signals for when to pull and when to stop.

The training was facilitated by Brian Cook, who has been chief of Hartsel FPD since July 1. He received his Ice Rescue Certification with Hartsel four years ago. Prior to joining Hartsel, Cook was a firefighter with Denver Fire for 20 years.

Cook explained that the Hartsel firefighers have been involved with several ice rescues at Eleven Mile Reservoir, which is served by both districts and Antero. He said it was important for the districts to work together in their efforts.

“We have a lot of fishermen on the lakes, and falling through the ice is inevitable for some who ignore warnings and don’t take proper precautions,” Cook said.

He said there have already been two ice rescues this year on Eleven Mile Reservoir, both successful self-rescues. The firefighters were called on to do the follow-up.

Knowing how to deploy proper techniques and equipment and working effectively as a team is the key to insuring a safe and effective rescue for both the rescuers and the victims, Cook said. Those who utilize the ice should also take steps to check with park rangers to learn where the ice is safe and not take unnecessary chances when on the ice.