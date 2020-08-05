FIRE RESTRICTIONS EASE IN PIKE NATIONAL AND SAN ISABEL FORESTS
The United States Department of Agriculture announced July 30 that recent moisture and change in conditions have allowed it to ease some fire restrictions. Campfires are still not allowed.
Fire restrictions have been reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1 for Pike National Forest and the San Carlos Ranger District of the San Isabel National Forest, effective July 30, states a USDA news release.
All fire restrictions on the Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts of the San Isabel National Forest and the Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands have been terminated, states the release
Fire and smoking restrictions are still in place on public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service in the Pikes Peak, South Park and South Platte Ranger Districts of the Pike National Forest and the San Carlos Ranger District of the San Isabel National Forest.
Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire remains prohibited except for fires in Forest Service installed fire grates in developed sites, such as a campground where fees are charged. Use of charcoal grills, hibachis, and coal or wood-burning stoves is not allowed, although visitors may use petroleum fuel devices as long as there is an on/off switch.
Visit coemergency.com for current fire restrictions across Colorado.