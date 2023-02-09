A shelter-in-place was issued and then lifted a few hours later in Teller County for three miles north of Cripple Creek due to a structure fire Wednesday night, according to posts made to the the Teller County Sheriff's Office Facebook and Twitter pages.

The blaze was near the 2900 block of County Road 1, with the closest major intersection at County Road 1 and Anges Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.

The shelter in place order was issued around 6:40 p.m.

The fire closed County Road 1 in both directions from the Cripple Creek city limits to Anges Drive. County Road 1 reopened to traffic just after 10 p.m.

The shelter-in-place was lifted for the surrounding area at 10:05 p.m., according to a tweet from TSCO Lt. Renee Bunting.

The Sheriff's Office asked the public to avoid the area while responders worked on the fire.

