A wildland fire that erupted in Park County on the afternoon of Aug. 23 was 75% contained as of Aug. 27. The fire, which has been coined the Thorpe Fire by the U.S. Forest Service, was reported at about 1 p.m. Aug. 23 in the South Park Ranger District off Forest Service Road 230 and Park County Road 31, west of Lake George and two miles southwest of Tarryall.
“Barring any unforeseen problems or weather changes, it (the Thorpe Fire) should be fully contained in a couple more days,” said Jason Engle of USFS the day after the fire was reported.
As of mid-week last week, more than 100 firefighters remained in the area securing lines and burning out interior hot spots. Resident evacuations were lifted on Aug. 24 and residents were allowed to return to their homes but remained in pre-evacuation status.
USFS took command of the moderately growing fire that grew to an estimated 150 acres burning in grass and timber by 8 p.m. Aug. 23. Park County Sheriff’s Office that evening implemented evacuations of residents of Weber Park subdivision and campers along Forest Service Roads 227, 231 and Park County Roads 31 and 44.
Assisting USFS are the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and local fire departments including Lake George, Hartsel, Florissant, Divide, Four Mile Fire District, Cripple Creek, Green Mountain Falls and Mountain Community Rescue. Park County and Teller County Sheriff's offices provided support and traffic control. Also on the scene were a bulldozer, Type 3 helicopter, and four large air tankers.
Working together, these agencies utilized air resources to slow the fire and protected values at risk and made direct attacks on the fire when possible. Firefighters utilized natural and manmade barriers with indirect attacks where possible.
As reported at a 9 a.m. briefing on Aug. 24, a late-night flight by the Multi-Mission Aircraft using infra-red imaging initially mapped the size of the fire at 83 acres, but revised that number to 159 acres after a more accurate GPS mapping was done. USFS reported that crews had made good progress overnight utilizing the barriers and would continue to improve the barriers and the fire line built by fire crews and the bulldozer.
Jason Engle of the USFS reported later that morning that the increased in reported acreage came from fire crews walking the perimeter of the fire and mapping with GPS. He explained the MMA flight picked up only hot spots during the night. Cold spots on the perimeter were not detected. “The fire has not grown in actual size, better mapping has produced a more accurate number,” Engle said.