Fire mitigation has become a service of demand and NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse receives numerous calls for help with this process. Since beginning in 2019, NoFlo has assessed 144 properties and mitigated 94 acres in Teller and Park County. Along with that, they have donated 109.5 cords of wood to people who need it. Currently there are 282 members and 32 are certified as Wildland Firefighters.

More and more people are becoming aware of the benefits of mitigation and in order to address the growing need of education, NoFloCo is holding a Mitigation Symposium, March 25.

“As a homeowner you may never know when the “evacuation call” is going to occur; we all live in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) so we should all take responsibility for our environment and surroundings and be prepared for when such a call does occur,” said Don Moore, co-founder of NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse.

The wildland fire season in Colorado is year-round, so learning and preparing now is critical. It’s important to be aware, but learning what can be done to prepare in case of a fire is even more critical. Taking steps to make your home survivable and your community adaptable to wildfire helps protect firefighters too.

People living, working, and recreating in the WUI feel the effects of wildland fire. Every year families are evacuated and structures are destroyed as the result of wildland fires impacting this zone. This mitigation symposium is designed to give homeowners the tools and knowledge in reducing the risk of damage from a wildland fire.

Everyone is invited to attend this informative and interactive educational event. You will learn about the fire triangle and what you can do to break it and you will learn about structure triage and your properties category. There will be hands on learning as you participate in fire mitigation stations. You will be able to develop a personalized plan for your property and be accountable for implementing your plan. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers.

The symposium will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 25, at 965 Pathfinder Road in Florissant. There is no cost for this, but space is limited. If you plan to attend, please reach out to reserve your space and get on the mailing list to receive any pertinent information. To enroll or if you have questions or need more information, please contact Don Moore at runningman2626@yahoo.com or 719-839-0860.

The more people learn about fire mitigation and how to prepare, the impact of a fire and its devastation decreases exponentially and not only will you safeguard your property, but your community as well.