By Joe LaFleur
With all the moisture we've had lately it might be easy to forget that fire danger is still an issue in Teller County. One of many options for fire mitigation is the removal of hazardous trees — especially dead and dying trees.
According to a 2011 Community Wildfire Protection Plan for Teller County , home and business owners should create a defensible space of at least 10 meters around all structures, including the proper thinning of trees and brush.
Teller County resident Jim Thatcher recently had two large pines removed from his property by McCormick Tree Service for fire mitigation. Instead of removing the stumps, Thatcher hired local chainsaw carver Johnny “Buzzsaw” Busby to convert the stumps into eight-foot bear sculptures.
“It's a great way to preserve the beauty of your trees,” said Thatcher.
Busby moved from Texas to Woodland Park in 2006. The incessant sounds of a chainsaw in his neighborhood got him curious, and he discovered a neighbor carving small wooden animals to sell at a roadside stand. After observing the carving techniques, Busby tapped into his artistic background and started experimenting with the hobby on his own.
In 2008 he was referred to Bill Fee, a shop owner in Manitou Springs, who loved his carvings. Fee helped propel Busby's hobby into a full-time enterprise with weekly wholesale orders of a variety of animal sculptures — mostly bears. Fee's shop no longer exists but Busby's pieces can still be found locally at a couple of stores in Manitou: Twin Bears, 4 Cañon Ave., and Cherokee's of Manitou, 351 Manitou Ave.
Busby works out of a barn on his property in Divide. Over time he started to get more and more requests for custom carvings of leftover stumps on private and public property. Wholesale orders started taking a toll on his equipment and body with the long hours of carving and vibrations of the saw, so Busby now spends most of his time on more lucrative custom jobs. He also travels around the state doing demonstrations at events like the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs in early July and chainsaw carving competitions like the “Carve Wars” at the Eagle County Fair on July 24.
Busby's work includes an eagle carving at Memorial Park in Woodland Park, on a hill close to Lake Street. He also has plans to carve an owl and its owlets from a leftover stump near the eagle. That carving will take a day or two and, weather permitting, Busby is planning to fire up the chainsaw there on Aug. 6.
Busby has a busy carving schedule these days and is booked into mid-September with custom jobs, demos, and competitions. His minimum fee for custom work is $600.
Busby's custom jobs have included a variety of animals with a few dragons and gnomes thrown into the mix, and even special requests to carve a likeness of people and pets. Depending on the complexity, carvings can take from a day to a week.
When he travels to do custom jobs Busby will bring along three saws — basically large, medium and small sizes — in addition to an angle grinder and some Dremel tools. He starts with the big saw then gets smaller for the detail work.
For more information visit Busby's website, buzzsawbusby.com, featuring sample photos, rates, links and some cool videos of the carving process.