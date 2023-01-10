In a counter offensive move against disease and forest debris in Green Mountain Falls, local crews removed 1,000 trees on the Pittman Trail in the Red Butte Recreational Area.
Funded by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation and Coalition for the Upper South Platte, the recent 26-acre project is one of several by the two nonprofit organizations.
“We reduced the fuel load by clearing undergrowth of the forest floor, thinning trees, and removing a substantial number of trees infected with Ips pine bark beetle and Douglas-fir beetles,” said Jesse Stroope, advisor to the HGMFF.
In a town rated one of the most vulnerable in the state to catastrophic fire, the project provides a buffer between the northern portion of town and U.S. Highway 24.
“Highway 24 is the best fire break but removing the trees so close to the west entrance of town was a no-brainer,” Stroope said. “When you look at the project you don’t see that much of a difference.”
Green Mountain Falls is the No. 1 community in the state of Colorado at risk for wildfires, said David Douglas, chair of the town’s fire mitigation advisory committee. “We are in the 99th percentile, and very little can be saved at this point if our town has a canopy fire,” he said.
The project is a signal to private property owners about providing for new growth.
“That’s such a crucial message to the town, trees removed that are not healthy give the ones that are healthy more space,” Stroope said.
The work is critical not only to minimize the potential fire risk but also to ensure property owners can still obtain insurance, said Mayor Todd Dixon.
The Pittman Trail leads to the James Turrell Skyspace, the headline art installation for the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival this summer.
According to Scott Levy, executive director of Green Box Arts, to date, since its installation in July, the Skyspace has been observed by people from all 50 states and five international countries.
“People can walk the Pittman Trail, see the mitigation and see how beautiful the trail is,” Stroope said.