GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • In a presentation to town residents, fire-mitigation advisory committee member Rocco Blasi was blunt and upfront about the need to be prepared for wildfire.
“According to the U.S. Forest Service, the town has the highest likelihood of wildfire risk to homes in the entire state,” said Blasi, speaking July 3 at the Sallie Bush Community Building. “I want to scare, inform and call you to action.”
Blasi gave the presentation at the request of committee chair, David Douglas, and was speaking as part of the Green Box Arts Festival.
Blasi highlighted the work being done to protect the town. For instance, mitigation projects by the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation include the HB Wallace Preserve and Mt. Dewey hillside.
In a town with such high risk, the Coalition for the Upper South Platte has sent crews to various places around the area, including the Thomas Trail, Blasi said. As well, the Mile High Youth Corps is performing work as a result of a COSWAP (Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program) no-match grant.
“The idea is to link treated areas to create a fire break,” he said. “Not a silver bullet, but gives residents time to evacuate and firefighters time to respond.”
Despite the recent rains, the risk remains, exacerbated by the lack of diversity and age of the trees within the surrounding Pike National Forest. “The lack makes the forest prone to the spread of insects, beetles, and disease, such as parasitic dwarf mistletoe,” Blasi said. “Prolonged drought stresses the forest.”
Because of the extreme danger, the fire mitigation committee is active in its role in helping residents protect their homes. The members are available to arrange free assessments of properties and can arrange for the landowner to have nuisance trees removed.
For private landowners, there are cost-sharing grants available from CUSP, a nonprofit organization. For information, email cusp@cusp.ws.
For information about the mitigation committee, contact Douglas at david@falconpartnersltd.com.