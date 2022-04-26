There were at least two wildland fires in Teller County last week, and we are very lucky not to have lost any people or buildings in them.
Also, the county is fortunate to have such dedicated, knowledgable and fast-acting firefighters, who responded to fires in Woodland Park and Florissant from multiple agencies.
Residents of the town of Monte Vista, in Rio Grande County, were not so fortunate — wildland fire consumed 17 structures and six families were displaced last week.
The extreme winds of late, coupled with warmer temperatures, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and continued drought throughout the Pikes Peak region make for prime conditions for fire to spread.
After two years of drought, the grasses, shrubs and trees are tinder dry across the state, cranking up the April fire risk to what the state would normally see in summer, The Gazette reported last week.
“This is looking more like the middle of June as far as the fuels and the fire danger indices are tracking right now,” said Coleen Haskell, wildland fire meteorologist for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.
The scientific measure of how hot fuels can burn, known as the energy release component, is in the 97th percentile in the Colorado Springs area, way above the maximum record, she said.
Wildfires are off to an accelerated start across the country, burning 20% more acres compared to the 10-year average, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Many of those fires have burned across the southeast and the plains, Haskell said.
It’s not yet even May, and the fire season has already ignited, to say the least.
On April 22, Colorado set a record for the highest fire danger in a decade, Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, told The Gazette last week.
With the risks of wildfire threatening our communities year-round, there is a need to focus on fire safety, fire mitigation and tips for when you find yourself in pre-evacuation or evacuation status.
A timely informational event is happening in the near future to help share related instructions. There is a community wildfire preparedness meeting at the Northeast Teller Fire Protection District station, 1010 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park, from 9 a.m. to noon May 7.
Now is a good time to review this evacuation check list from the U.S. Fire Service:
Have at least 1/2 tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times, as well as a flashlight and portable radio.
Round up your pets: get them secured and ready to go into the car with no way of escape before they are loaded into the car (this is especially important with cats).
Make a prior arrangement to contact a neighbor or friend who might be available to help you in an evacuation situation with loading or driving a second or third vehicle, or to help with large animals such as horses/penned animals, etc.
Have pet carriers, leashes, food bowls, food, litter boxes, litter, and other pet needs ready to go & ready for car (store in a secure place so these are easily loaded into the car).
Have very important files, backup disks, USB virtual drive, small compact file box ready to go. Include such things as homeowner’s policy, auto policies, life & investment files, bank records, legal documents, licenses, etc. (or store in a fireproof safe or fireproof bunker).
Computer CPU (hard drive most important) if you have no backups.
Photo albums, photo CDs, etc., — Have these ready, packed, stored in a secure place to go immediately into car (or store in a fireproof safe).
Cameras & expensive jewelry or important electronic devices.
Suitcase filled with old but useable clothing, socks, underwear, jackets, sweatshirt, extra shoes, etc. Keep this packed ahead. Include a bag for him and for her of toiletry items, including: deodorant, disposable razors, toothbrushes, shampoo, shaving cream, toothpaste, and extra regular medications to last a few days.
If you have enough room, consider a few items from your camping and picnic supplies. Also grab sleeping bags, pillows & light blankets (in case you might have to sleep outside while evacuated).
If you have time, draft an e-mail, send to friends and family about your intentions.
All household & car keys, wallet, handbag, cellphones & any credit cards you keep in a drawer that you might need.
Complete phone list or phone address book (snail and e-mail), including cell phones of neighbors, family.
Special or valuable items (make your own list).
Close all windows, close all interior doors, remove curtains from area of windows.
Turn off propane gas at tank, remove BBQ propane tank, take it with you or store in a secure place away from your house.
Better to be prepared for the worst, and hope for the best.
