Four-Mile, Florissant, and Lake George fire protection districts recently teamed to provide Christmas joy to several families in their districts.
Loads of toys and gift donations were collected from those communities.
Lake George Fire Protection district made several deliveries from Dec. 10-22. Florissant invited recipients to their station, and Four-Mile delivered theirs.
The toys and gifts were collected and then members of the fire departments wrapped and marked the packages for delivery.
— Written by Marianne Mogon