In a scenic setting, the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District broke ground last week on a 2-acre lot to begin building the new fire station. Built on the hill above Town Hall in Green Mountain Falls, the station will include living quarters and areas for administration and emergency operations.
The $3 million project is financed with a $1 million matching grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs as well as a $3.5 million bond passed by district voters.
Colorado Civil Construction completed the grading, water and gas lines, along with a driveway to the site. Merritt Construction won the contract for the building expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.
“This new station takes us out of the flood zone,” said the district president, Rich Bowman, referring to the existing station on the banks of Fountain Creek. “We are now able to defend this station in case of fire or flood. Before, we couldn’t.”