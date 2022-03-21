FLORISSANT • At least one person was injured in an afternoon fire that fully engulfed a home and camper Sunday in this rural Teller County town.
The Florissant Fire Protection District was alerted to a structure fire near Granite and Quartz Roads in the Twin Rocks area at 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home, garage and camper vehicle engulfed in flames. FFPD was quickly joined by firefighters from Lake George, Four-Mile, Divide and Northeast Teller County fire protection districts.
More than 25 firefighters, along with Teller County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics from Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District helped battle the flames.
The homeowners were able to evacuate, and at least one person was transported by UPRAD to UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park for evaluation.
“It was challenging, but everyone worked together very well and we were successful in containing the fire to the involved structures and not evolving into a larger Wildland fire,” said FFPD Captain Mike Bukowski, who was the commander of what was named Granite Fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and kept it from spreading to a potential wildland fire situation and other homes in the area. According to Local Conditions weather report, at the time of the fire, the temperature was 35 degrees with 27% humidity. The wind was from the southeast, with gusts to 16 mph.
Neighbors reported hearing explosions, which Bukowski clarified were small and caused from the propane tanks in the camper bursting as well as the tires on the camper and two vehicles in the home's garage.
Crews remained on scene overnight and into the day Monday to watch for hot spots that could ignite from debris under the remains of the structure.
The fire captain said the home, camper and two vehicles received extensive damage. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage are under investigation.