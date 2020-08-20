Due to a quick and aggressive response from first responders, a fire that erupted after a lightning strike on the northwest corner of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument property Tuesday afternoon was contained within a few hours.
At about 1 p.m., Florissant Fire & Protection District responded to call about a wildland fire at Florissant Fossil Beds, south of Lake George. The fire was quickly contained to about one acre of grassland and trees, said Jay Teague, chief of the Four Mile Fire Department.
“Favorable weather conditions and a very aggressive initial attack by Florissant and Four Mile Fire personnel prevented this from becoming the next major Colorado Wildfire of the year,” Teague said.
Mutual aid was given by Four Mile Fire Department, Lake George Fire Protection District, Chief Tyler Lambert from Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, Teller County Sheriff’s Department, and the Office of Emergency Management. The United States Forestry Service also responded, and since the fire was on a national monument, that agency took over command of the scene.
Crews from Four Mile and Florissant Fire departments were able to attack the fire using all-terrain vehicles equipped with water and hoses, when flames began to spread from the grass into the tree canopy. Helicopter water drops by USFS extinguished the majority of the flames and hand-tool crews and additional ATV crews were able to extinguish any remaining flames by 5:30 p.m.
Residents of the Sanborn Camp area were extremely helpful directing crews to the area and quickly became a part of the team effort.
“Cooperation was quick and decisive, which really helped us keep this fire from getting out of hand,” said Capt. Jeff Bittman of Florissant Fire Rescue.
The scene was monitored overnight by the USFS. Florissant and Four Mile fire departments returned on Wednesday morning to help check for any hot spots. Finding none, the scene was determined completely extinguished.
“The Forest Service has determined that it was caused by a lightning strike on a tree the day before (Monday, Aug. 17), which smoldered and eventually caught the grass on fire (Tuesday),” Bittman explained.
Park operations continue as normal, but authorities recommend that visitors avoid hiking Boulder Creek Trail.