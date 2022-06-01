People who are looking for a job in the nonprofit sector are encouraged to browse the local want ads in the newspaper first. It is easiest to get a job when there is already an opening. Nonprofits also keep a list of job opportunities available and sometimes, their website is a great resource for locating the right role.
You may find an organization you want to work for but they don’t have the perfect job for you right now. Remember, there are instances when businesses hire from within. You may choose to get your foot in the door by taking a different role at first. Then, as opportunities open up you can apply for the one you like.
If you want to work for a nonprofit anywhere in Colorado, check out coloradononprofits.org, which is where nonprofit members from around the state post jobs for their organizations.
You can be proactive about your job hunt, too. There are signs for when a nonprofit needs help before they hang a “Help Wanted” sign. Usually, they stop representing themselves at community functions and begin to skimp on overhead — Information Technology, financial systems, skills training and fundraising processes. They also make drastic organizational changes on multiple levels hoping to downsize future issues.
The Council of Nonprofits published that 75% of organizations in the nation have indicated that the demand for their services increased during the pandemic. This is a sign that the majority of nonprofit leaders are exploring resources in order to respond to this higher demand. This may mean they want to hire additional employees. Nonprofits have also expressed a decrease in their ability to meet community needs because of new demands. This is another reason for bringing new people into an organization’s fold.
People tend to choose a nonprofit because the mission of the organization speaks to their heart. Your skill level may benefit a nonprofit and then your passion drives you to apply. An organization spells out the hiring process, which may begin with the applicant satisfying specific requirements, and then submitting an application. Sometimes, the application can be completed online, which makes the process easier for you, but also easier for others as well. You’re encouraged to stand out from the crowd by following up with a short note delivered to the organization, a “hello” in the office, or joining a tour of the location, if that’s an option. It’s important to get to know the organization and seek an introduction.
You’re invited to reach out with questions about finding a role in the nonprofit sector. My experience working for corporations, nonprofits and as a sole proprietor has provided insight on processes. I’m always happy to engage in conversation.
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month, 9 a.m. at Reserve Our Gallery, 400 West Midland, Suite 120 in Woodland Park. She started Tellerevents.com, which is a Facebook Page where nonprofits in Teller County showcase community events. Contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.