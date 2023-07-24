The Mountain Artists group is bringing the 38th Mountain Arts Festival to Woodland Park Aug. 12-13. There is no cost to attend this outdoor event at Memorial Park, 412 N. Park St., Woodland Park.

“Our intention is for everyone to enjoy the beauty of art and nature in our mountain community,” said Gayle Gross, coordinator of the event.

The event will take place in Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Last year the event broke a record by featuring 61 artists. This year they have 95 artist booths, six food vendors, a face painter and live music both days until 4 p.m. All musicians are donating their time. Musicians like the Silverwood Flute & Guitar Duo, Springs Womyn Drummers, Amore Duo, Ray De Mers and the Blue Rays, Clarion Winds, Lake Dillon Jazz, Shavano on the piano and Ben Pratt with guitar will perform.

They will also be hosting a silent auction throughout the event. All artists showing at the festival have each donated an item. The auction ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Also, they will be giving out $20 shopping coupons each hour during the two days.

To kick things off in style, festival participants and the community is invited to a Wine and Cheese Soiree at Reserve Our Gallery on Aug. 11, from 6:30 — 8 p.m. Reserve Our Gallery is located at 400 West Midland, Woodland Park.

Not only does this festival give artists a chance to showcase their work and provide family fun and entertainment, but the festival raises money for student art scholarships. For more information on the event or Mountain Artists, visit themountainartists.org or contact Gayle Gross at 719-233-9902.