Woodland Park is gaining a reputation as a big name in the arts community, and the Mountain Arts Festival 2023, held Aug. 12-13 in Memorial Park, enhanced that notion.

The Festival had 102 vendor booths. There were three food tents and three food trucks. There were five acrylic painters, nine “other” painters, nine photographers, three pastel artists, five oil painters, four fiber artists, two glass artists, thirteen jewelers, four metalworkers, three mixed media artists, eight potters, eight watercolorists, thirteen woodworkers, one basket weaver, and twelve with various mediums.

The festival committee plans to add 23 additional vendor booths in 2024 and there is already a waiting list.

The top seller for the festival was metalworker Michael J. Krob. The art came from the four corners area from the family business, Reflections in Metal, https://www.reflectionsinmetal.net/. This artist has already agreed to be part of the 2024 Festival, scheduled for Aug. 10-11.

The move to Memorial Park proved advantageous for artists and patrons alike. Artists earned over $114,000 during this year’s event, which is a $20,000 increase from last year.

The festival committee says it wants “to paint the best image of Woodland Park” for others to see. Aside from the move to Memorial Park, the committee rebranded and purchased new banners. The City of Woodland Park helped to make the marketing projects possible by awarding the Mountain Arts Festival a micro-grant of $2000.

Four new positions will be added to the committee for 2024. If you are interested in learning more, please reach out by calling 719-401-2301 or emailing [email protected].

History has proven this event is a keeper at 38 years and counting. You can learn more about the Mountain Artists at http://themountainartists.org/