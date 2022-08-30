CASCADE • Named for a beloved French Bulldog and adorned with a large stained-glass window with her image, Fern’s Diner + Drinkery is now open.
The new vegan restaurant and bar at 4645 Fountain Ave. is in a location that is not only convenient, but scenic, being at the base of the Pikes Peak Highway and adjacent to the Pike National Forest.
Back to Fern. Rescued by National Mill Dog Rescue, the pup bounded into the lives of Fern’s Diner owners Tyler Schiedel and Cody Rilo 10 years ago.
Rilo fostered and then adopted Fern 10 years ago after she spent her first four years of life as a breeding dog in a puppy mill. Bossy, loyal and loving Fern, also called “Mama,” quickly won the hearts of Schiedel and Rilo. Sadly Fern passed away two years ago, and Fern’s Diner was lovingly created to honor her cherished memory.
The large round stained glass window panel, and complementary image of her cute little face stamped on the table tops ensure that although she is gone, she will never be forgotten. Fern watches over the diner from the stained glass piece created by friend and fellow chef Aaron Posey, and made and donated by Burrowing Owl customers known only as “Nick and Craig,” from Pueblo.
Schiedel and Rilo, who are a married couple, became vegans (meaning they do not eat any food derived from animals) eight years ago after much soul searching. After opening The Burrowing Owl, a vegan restaurant in Colorado Springs in 2015, the restauranteurs focused on “leading by example” to “… get vegan foods more into people’s lives. Vegan food is more than kale, tofu, twigs, and dirt!” they muse.
“We thought there were only a few other vegans in town,” Schidel and Rilo said. They were happily surprised to find a large vegan population in the area.
For several years, Schiedel and Rilo had their eyes on the former Mildred’s Cafe, off highway 24 near the entrance to the Pikes Peak Highway. They noted a “for sale” sign in the window and purchased the restaurant in July 2021. The building “screams ‘diner,’” they said, and it was the perfect place to continue their dream of bringing people together to enjoy creative libations as well as quality vegan food.
The new owners set about making the space their own, with enthusiastic participation from the community, and under the watchful eye of Fern from way up yonder.
“‘Mama’ was watching out for us,” they say.
Contractors they hired from the Cascade area and beyone totally re-did the inside and outside of the restaurant, including adding a fabulous outdoor dining area. All the kitchen equipment was replaced and now is 100% vegan.
Inspired by their plucky little canine, Fern, they have created not only a winning concept restaurant, but their own dream-come-true destination.
The gleaming tabletops, bar and an outside picnic table were made from a huge Ponderosa pine that had to be cut down on the property. It was becoming dangerous, and Schiedel and Rilo were delighted to be able to re-purpose the honey-colored wood in their new venture.
All the furniture in the dog-friendly, outdoor gardens was donated from the community. The welcoming space is set in a grassy side yard that has been turned into colorful flowering spaces filled with whimsical planters and bird cages, cozy seating areas, and both sunny and shady nooks for savoring food and drink.
Schiedel and Rilo are both well acquainted with the culture and restaurant atmosphere of the Pikes Peak region. Rilo has called Colorado Springs home since 1995, and has morphed from bartender to restaurant owner. Schiedel worked his way up to general manager of the now defunct Blue Star Restaurant during the 16 years he was employed there. He eventually realized that his heart and soul was in providing healthy plant-based food for others in a welcoming neighborhood environment.
Rilo has a longtime interest in connecting homeless pets with foster and forever homes. She runs her own nonprofit, One Dog at a Time Colorado (odaatcolorado.com), that is 100% foster based.
Fern’s Diner is a convenient stop not only for tourists exploring the Pikes Peak Highway, but for residents of El Paso and Teller counties. It is located just eight minutes from Manitou Springs, 12 minutes from Woodland Park, and 15 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs.
The continuously evolving menu currently offers starters such as Poutine ($11), with tots, curds and sausage gravy; burgers, such as the Fiery Curd Burglar ($14), a Beyond burger with curds, lettuce, tomato, Scotch hot sauce, and choice of tots or soup; sandwiches, including the Choke Le Bleu ($13), a fried artichoke patty, submarine break, lettuce, tomato, onions, Scotch sauce, Bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of tots or soup; and desserts, including the Golden Milk Apple Cookie ($3) and Cinnamon Roll ($4).
There is also a full bar, with a selection of canned beers ($4.50 to $8); wines by the glass ($7-$13); and creative cocktails ($9) including the Sasquatch Summer (vodka, watermelon, peppermint and sugar); and the Green Mountain Falls (strawberry gin, matcha, lemon and sugar). Non-alcoholic libations include Rocky Mountain Sodas.
A soft opening is underway at Fern’s with limited hours. Future plans are to expand hours to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and to add soft-serve ice cream to the dessert mix.
Schiedel’s and Rilo’s advice for anyone starting a business: “Follow your dream and your heart!”