Canon Feist, 16, lives and breathes baseball. Recently chosen to play in the USA LABC-Classic in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the Woodland Park resident notched another achievement.

Maybe it’s the three-to five-hour a-day practice sessions at The Farm Sports at Lynmar in Colorado Springs, or the 11-year experience of batting and hitting.

Three years ago, he won first place in the state competition for the Rockies Skills Challenge in the 12-13 age category. To win the championship, he beat out his peers in distance hitting, throwing, and running.

Since then, he has upped his game to attract the USA LABC (Latin American Baseball Classic) team recruiter and 16 Youth coach, Jim Parque.

“He was impressed with my hitting, how hard I hit,” Feist said.

Parque followed up with an online interview with Feist, a student at Manitou Springs High School, where he will be a senior in the fall.

Feist discovered his talent when he was five years old while playing “catch” with his father, Tommy Feist.

“I think I was pretty good when I was super young,” Canon Feist said.

At the age of 13, he played on the region’s All-Star Team which won the district championship and lost at the state level. The local competition was sponsored by the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department.

Before taking off in August for the Dominican Republic, Feist is playing in tournaments in Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo. and Kansas State in Wichita. The tournaments attract college recruiters.

In the USA-LABC Classic, Feist expects to pitch and play first and third base for the USA 16u roster. The team has about 16 kids from all over the U.S. on just this team.

“I want to commit to a college this summer,” he said.

For the Santo Domingo games in August, it’s family time, as Feist will be accompanied by his parents, Tommy and Misty Feist, his sister, Aspen, paternal grandparents, Laura and Bill Feist and maternal grandparents, Candace and Donald Gibson.