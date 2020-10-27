A study “Beyond the Virus,” is intended to identify the mental-health needs of people in El Paso, Teller and Park counties after seven months of various forms of shutdowns.
Funded by a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant awarded to Aspen Pointe, the study is overseen by Colorado Public Health and Environment.
In conjunction with Aspen Pointe, the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a Zoom panel discussion that focused on Teller County.
Amanda Almog, community outreach counselor for Aspen Pointe, led the presentation. “We’ve been dealing with this for a long time and the longer it goes on the less certain we are about when it’s going to end,” Almog said. “I think that’s really hard on people.”
Some panelists cited the needs of area students and the emotional stress exacerbated by flips from in-person to remote learning, along with the lack of socialization.
The disruption of normal living effects parents as well, many of whom leave home to work. “I don’t think we realize how stressful it is until you stop and think about it,” said one of the panelists.
In a time of political division in the nation, a panelist highlighted the emotional effects around the issue of wearing masks, due to the strong feelings of those who do and those who don’t. Even without the do-don’t split, the idea of masks as part of the new normal is a matter of adjustment. “It just feels weird when you have to think about even going out to eat,” said a panelist.
Almog highlighted the general feeling of malaise around the pandemic. “I’ve noticed that people are starting to feel a lot more down,” she said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, everybody seemed to have resilience. And we talked about the election not helping, politics on top of all that.”
The panelists agreed that people in Teller County battle the perceived stigma about accessing mental-health services. “We haven’t had a lot of mental health providers in Teller County,” said Michelle Beckmann, executive assistant at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. “UCHealth just added a licensed social worker provider We hope to reach people but the stigma definitely gets in the way.”
Almog noted that suicide rates are higher in rural population in addition to the shortage of substance-abuse treatment facilities.
And there is a lack of comprehensive medical care, another ramification of the pandemic. “We’re hearing that COVID is so at the top of the health-care industry that all of the other things that need to be treated, heart issues, things like that, fall by the wayside,” said Debbie Miller, the chamber’s president.
To address the lingering effects of the pandemic, Aspen Pointe offers a hotline and appointments that are free, voluntary and confidential.
“It’s not traditional counseling, but more of a brief interaction where we can connect,” Almog said. “For a lot of people it’s just about expressing their emotional needs at this time. But we’re also looking at how we can identify bigger needs.”
The goal of the study is to identify needs where Aspen Pointe can play a significant role in the community. “One of our main jobs is to listen and to hear about issues we might not know about, even personal things that might be coming up for you,” Almog said.
Aspen Pointe has an office in Woodland Park but to schedule an appointment, the main number is 719-572-6100. The hotline number is 844-493-8255.