CRIPPLE CREEK • Capitalizing on the beauty of the aspens in southern Teller County, Sue Stinson opened Maudie’s Incredible Emporium in September. “We were ready for the aspens!” Stinson said. “People were just walking around; business was fabulous.”
Maudie’s, an antique shop/art gallery, is in the historic J.S. Neall Building on the city’s famed Bennett Avenue. Built in 1896, the building once housed Neall’s assay office.
The antiques fit the theme, many of them from the same time period as the building. A haven for the collector, the shop’s antique inventory is from the collection of the building’s co-owner, Lois Woods.
Woods once sold her antiques in the shop but closed the business eight years ago. Stinson’s opening revives the empty storefront and gives the block a commercial uplift. “Our locals have been very supportive; they’re glad to see the shop open again,” Stinson said.
Along with the antiques, the shop is a gallery featuring the works of 41 artists to include paintings, jewelry, wood furniture, bowls and pens, pine-needle décor, soaps, stained glass, photography, candles, and cards, for instance.
Now that the leaves have turned and most tourists have gone home, Stinson is counting on the holiday items to bring in out-of-towners. “We’re a holiday destination,” she said. “What could be a better gift than a unique piece of artwork?”
In a massive project, Stinson, with the help of several friends, is gradually organizing the inventory of antiques, which will be displayed on two levels of the building.
Stinson’s plans include classes taught by the artists in addition to regular artists’ receptions.
Maudie’s Incredible Emporium at 363 E. Bennett Ave. is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.