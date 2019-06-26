Woodland Park’s Clint Vahsholtz and his son, Codie, are getting ready for the race up Pikes Peak that started more than 100 years ago as a novelty to promote a highway, and turned into the world’s most exciting hill-climb competition in history.
Clint Vahsholtz (Time Attack 1) and his son, Codie Vahsholtz (Heavyweight motorcycles), will compete in the 97th running of the famed Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb June 30 on “America’s Mountain.” The race brings together 88 drivers and riders from 17 nations.
Blistering practice times have people wondering if a driver can break the milestone set by France’s Romain Dumas, who cracked the eight-minute barrier last year in a mind-boggling 7 minutes, 57.148 seconds in his Volkswagen I.D. R electric-powered machine. Dumas broke the previous record, set by Sebastien Loeb in 2013, by 16 seconds.
The eight-minute barrier was hardly a thought when Spencer Penrose, who built The Broadmoor hotel, created the Hill Climb in 1916 by bringing together some of the top drivers in America to compete in what was billed as the “Race to the Clouds.” Penrose, a philanthropist and huge automobile fan, was not original in his idea to see how fast an automobile could reach the summit of the 14,115-foot peak.
On Aug. 12, 1901, two Denver men named William B. Felker Jr. and Charles A. Yount drove — and occasionally pushed — the first automobile to the summit. It took them more than nine hours to get their two-cylinder “Locomobile steamer” to the top. The horseless carriage descended the mountain in an August blizzard.
About a quarter century earlier, a primitive road led to the top of the peak, where a weather station had been established.
In 1915, Penrose spent $263,000 to rebuild the road for automobile travel. The “World’s Highest Highway” featured 156 perilous turns, 10 percent grades and up to 2,000-foot drop-offs with no guard rails.
A year later, Penrose started the Pikes Peak National Hill Climbing Contest as a way to advertise the 12.42-mile Pikes Peak Highway, and to encourage growth of the burgeoning automobile tourism industry in Colorado Springs.
Organizers of America’s second oldest automobile road race (the Indianapolis 500 was established in 1911) had lofty expectations. Many of the cars were archaic by today’s standards, and from the beginning, fans and top drivers showed enthusiasm. Thousands of spectators gathered to watch the first running Aug. 10-12, 1916.
Among the notable entrants in the inaugural event were Indianapolis 500 speed-demon Barney Oldfield, who drove a big Delage, and Eddie Rickenbacker, who later became famous as a World War I flying ace. Duesenberg automobiles were driven, as were Cadillacs, Hudsons and a Stutz.
Entry fees were $25 to $50, depending on the event. Entry fees today are $2,000 or more. Top prizes for that inaugural event ranged from $500 to $2,000 cash. To further encourage competition, Penrose offered a 43-inch trophy, overlaid in Colorado silver and gold, valued at $10,000. The winner could keep the trophy for a year.
Oldfield was expected to take home first prize in the prestigious open wheel division, but finished with a disappointing time of 31 minutes, 39 seconds — more than 10 minutes behind the winner, 22-year-old Ray Lentz of Spokane, Wash.
Lentz’s car, a Romano Demon Special, was the smallest in the race (he was also the competition’s youngest driver). It had an 8-cylinder, 125-horsepower airplane engine on a hybrid chassis. His time was a blazing 20:55.6. After his win, Lentz never returned to the Hill Climb and was never heard from again by anyone associated with the race.
The race gained instant popularity. A movie crew filmed the event in 1924, and by 1926 the local Unser brothers — Westsiders Louis, Jerry and Joe — started a racing family that resulted in 39 victories. Pikes Peak came to be known as “Unser Mountain.”