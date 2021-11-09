A flock of pigeons lazily take off from their roost along a canyon wall. Suddenly a ripping sound splits the air and in a flurry of feathers there is one less pigeon in the flock, falling victim to the fastest predator on the planet.
During its hunting dive, or stoop, the Peregrine Falcon reaches blurring speeds that approach 200 mph. While they are residents of the Teller County area, this falcon is rare and seldom seen. I have observed them a few times at Elevenmile Canyon near Lake George, Devils Playground Trailhead parking area south of Divide and Camera Point on the Pikes Peak Highway. During spring and fall migration, additional Peregrines may wing through our area.
Falcons are a group of raptors designed for speed, as compared to hawks they have more slender pointed wings and long narrow tails. Their flight pattern is powerful and direct, with occasional soaring. Like other raptors they have powerful feet with sharp talons to capture prey, and thick curved beaks with a hook at the tip for tearing flesh. Falcons have rounded heads with dark vertical lines, or “sideburns,” on the side of the face.
Other falcon species possible (yet uncommon) in our area include Prairie Falcon and the smaller American Kestrel.
The crow-sized Peregrine Falcon has a dark brown to grayish-blue body and is paler below. They appear very similar to Prairie Falcon from a distance, but some distinct features help separate the two. In flight, look for dark patches on the paler underside of the wing in the “armpit” area. Prairie Falcons have “dirty armpits” that are lacking on the Peregrine. The Peregrine has a dark brown head while the top of the head of the Prairie is light brown. In addition, the Prairie has a paler rump and tail.
The Peregrine is paler below with fine horizontal barring while the Prairie is paler below with vertical streaking, but note that immature Peregrines have heavy streaking on the chest. Prairie Falcons are more numerous and widespread and despite the name they are not limited to the plains; they occur throughout Colorado including the mountains. For both species, the sexes appear similar, but the females are larger.
Locally the preferred habitat for the Peregrine is rocky cliffs near forested areas and riparian woodlands. Cliffs are their favorite location for roosting and nesting. They range far and wide while hunting so may also be seen cruising over grasslands, fields, wetlands, rivers and lakes. Their prey items are mostly birds, including waterfowl, but also include occasional mammals and rarely insects. While typically silent, the harsh and piercing cries of the Peregrine can help locate this unique species.
Notable reports in October from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
American Robin — last seen on Oct. 9
Western Bluebird — last seen on Oct. 19, flock flyover of about 20
Ruby-crowned Kinglet — a few sightings, three on Oct. 5 with brief singing, last seen on Oct. 13
Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on Oct. 7
White-breasted Nuthatch — one around some of the time
Yellow-rumped Warbler — a few around some of the time, last seen on Oct. 10
Green-tailed Towhee — one on Oct. 5, last sighting
Dark-eyed Junco subspecies, winter visitor arrival dates — Pink-sided on Oct. 10, Slate-colored on Oct. 19, White-winged on Oct. 26
Evening Grosbeak — a few on Oct. 3
Pine Siskin — a few sightings
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.