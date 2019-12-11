By Pat Hill
One of the many colorful people who lend character to the region, Danita Monness is among those who ring the chimes of human interest.
A designer and tailor extraordinaire, Monness enhances her Western apparel with materials such as leather, furs, rugs and even cowboy boots. She sizzles with style, evident in the jacket she made from a Pendleton blanket when filling in at The Cowhand clothing store in Woodland Park recently. It’s reversible, to boot.
Working at the iconic Western store is one of what she terms “side hustles” that include office work and taking photos for Realtors while producing and selling calendars — and cleaning a house here and there.
Monness arrived in the mountains from Nashville, Tenn. in 1997, packing her sewing machine, three horses and a dog or two. While she may have outfitted country-western musicians in the heart of country music, Monness couldn’t rely on modest fame when setting up roots near Guffey.
“I was a cocktail waitress in Cripple Creek for 14 years,” she said.
But it’s the designs that consume her passions, jackets, purses, valances, upholstery, pillows and decorative painting.
With a degree in apparel design from the University of Minnesota, Monness moved on to Nashville, where she honed her marketing skills with pluck and fortitude. “In 1994, I took some garments and my portfolio, walked into a high-end store and sold seven garments for $7,000,” she said.
Over the next three and a half years, she sewed shirts, vests and jackets for band members of Brooks & Dunn, Chris LeDoux and Wylie & the Wild West. “I decided to specialize in Western wear because I love horses and the Western lifestyle,” she said.
The decision led to Park County, where today she lives that lifestyle in a modular home on 12 acres near Guffey. “I don’t advertise because my stuff is one-of-a-kind, pretty detailed and of good quality,” she said.
“So it ends up being expensive.”
As a resident of the West, Monness has adapted her marketing approach. “I meet people here at The Cowhand and while riding my horses.”
To contact Monness, email monness56@aol.com.