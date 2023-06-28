A new survey by the Woodland Park Farmers Market is intended to gauge visitor opinions about what’s good, bad or needs improvement at the market. In its 33rd year, the Friday summer market is one of the most popular events in the city.

“People come up from Colorado Springs and others are on vacation here,” said Sara Swart, who manages the market for the nonprofit organization, Teller County Farmers Market Association.

The survey reflects a coordinated effort by the Teller County Food Alliance, a partnership of nonprofit organizations, churches, county agencies and food pantries.

“How we can work together better to fill in the gaps because a lot of people are getting food separately but we’re trying to work together,” Swart said.

The survey seeks information about how people learn about the market, the vendors and events.

“Our priorities are to strengthen local farmers and produce vendors,” Swart said.

The questions seek opinions about how to make the market better as well as what surveyors like about coming to the market.

Next month, the visitors can expect to see Colorado peaches at the market, along with products by the Young Entrepreneurs who design a variety of merchandise.

The farmers’ market is separate from the Woodland Park Arts & Craft Fair on the same day in the park.

The market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through September in Memorial Park in Woodland Park. The survey is on the website: www.wpfarmersmarket.com.

The survey was designed by Alliance members, Mark Platten and Michelle Wolff, coordinator of Teller County’s Colorado State University Extension Office, and director of Teller County Public Health, respectively.