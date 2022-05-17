FLORISSANT • Parents looking for a fun and unique experience for children ages 7 to 11 can find it at Schofield Homestead in Crystal Peaks Estates during Homestead Days this summer.
Homestead Days is the brainchild of Krysti Schofield and combines her love of children, farm life and fresh air, she said.
“I really love working with kids and wanted to give them a chance to learn respect of animals, make things, grow things and experience something new,” Schofield said.
Born in Delaware, Schofield but her family moved to Montana when she was 2 years old. When she was 5, the family moved again, this time to Colorado Springs. Schofield attended Harrison High School and Pikes Peak Community College simultaneously, receiving her high school diploma and an associate’s degree in criminal justice in 2004.
After graduation, she worked for Texas Roadhouse as a team manager and bartender in Colorado Springs for several years then became a payroll coordinator for the Wendy’s corporation. She worked there for 1½ years and then transferred to a casino in Cripple Creek to manage their payroll.
Schofield met her husband, Brandon, in 2019. After they wed, they moved to their “homestead” in 2020. They have five children between them, ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old.
The Schofields have created quite the haven for their kids and animals and have been adding extra details, like a makeshift Western street, for activities during Homestead Days.
Homestead Days will be offered on Mondays or Wednesdays each week starting June 6. Class sizes are limited and will be in session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each week presents a different theme and children will bring home a variety of items commensurate with that week’s theme.
Kids will participate in animal interaction and treat feedings, milk goats, feed chickens, gather eggs, play with baby goats, make butter and soap, plant garden boxes, zip line and more.
“Our goal is to provide children with something new, but to also give them something they will remember forever,” Schofield said.
To sign up, visit schofieldhomestead.com and click on the Homestead Days tab. For more information, contact Schofield at 719-465-4502 or email schofieldhomestead@gmail.com.
The family is also offering painting classes for kids ages 7 to 13 on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Another class will be added in July and August. Materials supplied are an 8-inch by 10-inch canvas, paint, brushes and a T-shirt to wear over their clothes. Parents may attend, too. Children will also get to visit the animals and pet and hold baby goats and chickens. Parents can bring younger children to the homestead if older children are painting to see the animals while they wait.
“We just want the kiddos to have a unique experience that’s not only fun, but educational, and definitely hands-on,” Schofield said.